‘World must stop Putin’ pledges Ukraine President Zelensky

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, killing dozens and forcing hundreds to flee for their lives in the pro-Western neighbour.

Russian air strikes hit military facilities across the country and ground forces moved in from the north, south and east, triggering condemnation from Western leaders and warnings of massive sanctions.

Weeks of intense diplomacy failed to deter Putin, who massed over 150 000 troops on Ukraine’s borders in what the West said was the biggest military build-up in Europe since World War II.

“I have decided to proceed with a special military operation,” Putin said in a television announcement early on Thursday.

Shortly afterwards, the first bombardments were heard in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, and several other cities. At least 68 people were killed, including soldiers and civilians, according to various Ukrainian official sources.

In the deadliest single strike reported by the authorities, 18 people were killed at a military base near Ukraine’s Black Sea port city of Odessa. Ukraine’s border guards said Russian forces had reached the region around the capital, Kyiv.

An AFP reporter in the city saw several low-flying helicopters overhead amid reports that an airfield was under attack. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said a “full-scale invasion” was underway.

President Volodymyr Zelensky declared martial law and said Russia was attacking his country’s “military infrastructure”. But he urged citizens not to panic and vowed victory. He accused Russia of acting like “Nazi Germany”, saying it had attacked in a “cowardly and suicidal way”.

Ukrainian forces said they had killed “around 50 Russian occupiers” while repulsing an attack on a town on the front line with Moscow-backed rebels, a toll that could not be immediately confirmed. Kyiv’s main international airport was hit in the first bombing of the city since World War II and air raid sirens sounded over the capital at the break of dawn.

“I woke up because of the sounds of bombing. I packed a bag and tried to escape,” Maria Kashkoska said, as she sheltered inside the Kyiv metro station.

In the eastern Ukrainian town of Chuguiv, a son wept over the body of his father among the wreckage of a missile strike in a residential district.

“I told him to leave,” the man sobbed repeatedly, next to the twisted ruins of a car. Kuleba said the worst-case scenario was playing out.

“This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now,” he said.

Within a few hours of Putin’s speech, Russia’s defence ministry said it had neutralised Ukrainian military airbases and its air defence systems.

Ukraine said Russian tanks and heavy equipment crossed the border in several northern regions, in the east as well as from the Kremlin-annexed peninsula of Crimea in the south. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the operation would last as long as necessary, saying there were “goals that need to be achieved”.

“Ideally, Ukraine needs to be liberated and cleansed of Nazis,” he told reporters.

The fighting roiled global financial markets, with oil prices soaring past $100 (about R1 500). In Brussels, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Russia faced “unprecedented isolation” and would be hit with the “harshest sanctions” the European Union has yet imposed.

Nato said it would activate “defence plans” for allied countries. But Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg said: “We don’t have any plans to send Nato troops into Ukraine”.