Russia-Ukraine war needs mediation, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on international organisations to mediate between Russia and Ukraine and end the devastating conflict.

On Friday, more Russian tanks moved into the former Soviet country facing massive attacks on land, sea and air.

The missile strikes rained down in parts of Ukraine on the second day of Russia’s war. Bombings spread across several cities, prompting Ukrainians to seek shelter in bunkers and basements.

Addressing a government litigation forum on Friday, Ramaphosa urged the United Nations (UN) to intervene through talks.

“The conflict should be subjected to mediation, negotiation and engagement. It is not necessary for people to go to war, have people get killed and infrastructure damaged.

“It beholds on countries, particularly UN Security Council should be getting engaged on this, but one does not see that happening…one does not see full engagement. This should happen to bring hostilities to an end.”

I call upon the United Nations Security Council to do their mediation work to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/UwOdKDfLJT— Cyril Ramaphosa ???????? (@CyrilRamaphosa) February 25, 2022

South Africans in Ukraine took to social media, asking authorities for help. This after they were woken up by loud bombs, leaving them with no other choice but to abandon their homes.

Expats South Africa on Friday tweeted that students in the eastern European were being moved to safety.

“They left the subway that they took shelter under last night to get onto a free train that was leaving their area in the early hours of this morning,” read the tweet.

In neighbouring Poland, South Africans there have opened their homes to welcome those leaving the war-torn Ukraine.

Further updates @TshweuMoleme Mr @ClaysonMonyela has shared a hot line that South Africans can use if they need to get to Poland , additionally many South Africans who are based in Hungary have sent us emails and have opened their homes to those who are able to get to Hungary ????????— Expat South Africa (@ExpatSouth) February 25, 2022

Meanwhile, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation has assured the South African public that government was assisting the stranded citizens in the Ukraine by moving them to safety.

Head of diplomacy Clayson Monyela said the embassy in the Ukraine had a database of at least 250 South Africans and were in contact them.

The embassy is also helping students from other African countries.

