Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: Latest developments

AFP

Here are the latest developments in Russia’s attack on Ukraine:

11 killed in Kharkiv

At least 11 civilians are killed in ongoing shelling of Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv in the east of the country.

Russia tells civilians to leave Kyiv

The Russian army tells residents of the Ukrainian capital they can “freely leave” on one highway as it hints of attacks on civilian areas.

Ukraine demands Russians withdraw

Ukraine demands an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops as talks with the Kremlin start on Ukraine’s border with Belarus.

Kyiv attacks rebuffed

Ukraine’s army says it fought off several attempts by Russian forces to storm the outskirts of Kyiv overnight with the capital also hit by three missile strikes.

‘Let us join EU’: Zelensky

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky appeals to the EU to grant his country “immediate” membership.

Russians ‘slowed’

Ukraine claims it has killed 4,300 Russian troops and that Moscow’s offensive has “slowed”. Washington says Russia has yet to establish air superiority, but Moscow insists it controls the skies over Ukraine.

Ruble crashes

Russia’s central bank more than doubles its main interest rate to 20%, with the ruble collapsing against the dollar and euro. Moscow says it will ride out Western sanction but France says its economy is being “progressively unplugged” from the world.

Cluster bombings condemned

Amnesty International calls on Russia to stop using cluster bombs, saying deadly strikes on a Ukrainian hospital and a school could constitute war crimes.

‘352 civilians killed’

Kyiv says 352 civilians have been killed, including 14 children, since the invasion began last Thursday. Russia has acknowledged for the first time that it has suffered losses.

Half a million refugees

More than half a million people have fled Ukraine in the last five days, says the UN’s refugee arm, UNHCR, with tens of thousands more displaced inside the country.

Leave now

The US and Italy urge their citizens to leave Russia immediately with non-essential US embassy staff advised to leave.

EU sending arms and fighter jets

EU countries will give fighter jets to Ukraine, foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says as the bloc agrees to transport weapons worth 450 million euros to Kyiv.

Toughest ever sanctions

Brussels’ latest wave of severe sanctions against Russia and Belarus are its toughest ever, closing EU airspace to Russian aircraft and banning two Russian broadcasters.

Russia retaliates

Russia responds by banning flights by airlines from 36 countries including Britain and Germany.

London’s ‘dirty money’

Britain plans to crack down on “dirty money” and corrupt elites in its financial and property markets after years of criticism over Russian assets held and handled there.

Oligarchs against the war

Several Russian oligarchs and tycoons call for an end to the war with Oleg Deripaska saying it was time to put an end to “state capitalism” in Russia.

Russia may be kicked out of World Cup

Fifa is mulling expelling Russia from the World Cup with a growing number of countries including England, world champions France, the Czech Republic, Sweden and Poland refusing to play them.