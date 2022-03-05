Gift of the Givers comes to the aid of Ukranians

Faizel Patel

NGO Gift of the Givers has distributed much-needed aid to Ukraine as Russia continues its invasion of the country.

In a statement, the NGO said it was invited to a private international discussion involving representatives from Slovakia, Romania, the Ukraine Health Ministry, Croatia, a Kyiv doctor, surgeons from the USA and Europe and one of the chief coordinators of humanitarian assistance in Ukraine.

The NGO said it sent a blueprint early on Saturday morning outlining how to manage the humanitarian situation decisively in Ukraine.

“Having faced an almost identical situation in Syria where our South African team set up the Ar Rahma Hospital in the war zone. We also have experience from our engagement in Afghanistan and Chechnya, countries we have assisted with humanitarian aid previously,” it said.

“The intervention will be in two parts: provide emergency medical and non-medical assistance to front line facilities and internally displaced civilians inside Ukraine, and fund the repatriation of South African students wanting to return home, some prefer staying on in Europe.”

Gift of the Givers said the aid will greatly assist Ukrainians as the country battles the Russian invasion.

“Distribution took place today some distance from Ivano-Frankivsk. More distributions to follow in the coming days.”

The organisation said arrangements have also been made to purchase items in Europe and in Ukraine.

#GiftoftheGivers Intervenes in #Ukraine.



Those wanting to supporting the people of #Ukraine and to repatriate #SouthAfricans can donate via Gift of the Givers, Standard Bank, Pietermaritzburg, Account number 052137228, Branch Code 057525, "Ukraine"https://t.co/hxyHqi6NRi pic.twitter.com/LiDBeUMxie— Gift of the Givers (@GiftoftheGivers) March 5, 2022

“In addition, supplies from South Africa will be sent on scheduled flights. Discussions with various pharmaceutical companies, medical aid societies and corporate companies wanting to support the initiative are underway. The Ukraine Association of South Africa has contacted us to partner with them.”



“They are raising funds from fellow countrymen. A South African family (wife Ukrainian) in Ukraine currently are distributing aid on our behalf. We have funded the first delivery today some distance from Ivano-Frankivsk. Aid will be sent to Kharkiv also.”

Gift of the Givers said those wanting to participate in supporting the people of Ukraine and repatriating South Africans can contact them directly.

According to the U.N. affiliated Organization for Migration in Geneva, 1.45 million people have fled the battered country just ten days into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The U.N. has predicted that the total number of refugees could swell to 4 million, to become the biggest such crisis this century.