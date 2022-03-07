WATCH: Ukrainian girl melts frozen hearts with ‘Let it Go’ rendition in bomb shelter

Faizel Patel

A young Ukrainian girl has melted “frozen” hearts as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, a move which has drawn worldwide condemnation.

In the video which has been widely circulated on social media and has since gone viral, Amelia rendered a heart-wrenching performance of the Oscar winning Disney song Let It Go in a bomb shelter in Kyiv.

The video was recorded by Marta Smekhova, who visited the bomb shelter to help decorate it, and posted it to Facebook on Thursday saying she filmed it with permission from the girl’s mother.

Smekhova said Amelia told her that besides drawing, she loves to sing, and whispered to her that her dream was to sing on a big stage in front of a large audience.

“From the first word in the [bomb shelter] came complete silence… everyone put their business aside and listen[ed] to a song by this girl who was just beaming light… even men couldn’t hold back the tears.

“I showed this video to people in different cities of Ukraine, it was seen by foreigners in different parts of the world!”

Smekhova said Amelia “dreams of singing with you!”

“After all, you and I already know that nothing is impossible and if you sincerely dream about something, then it will surely come true! “

Watch Amelia’s rendition of ‘Let It Go’ below:

Meanwhile, as Ukrainians continue to flee the country, NGO Gift of the Givers has distributed much-needed aid to Ukraine as Russia continues its invasion of the country.

In a statement on Saturday, Gift of the Givers said it was invited to a private international discussion involving representatives from Slovakia, Romania, the Ukraine Health Ministry, Croatia, a Kyiv doctor, surgeons from the USA and Europe and one of the chief coordinators of humanitarian assistance in Ukraine.

The NGO said aid distribution took place on Saturday, a distance from Ivano-Frankivsk, and that more distributions would follow in the coming days.

Gif the Givers said those wanting to participate in supporting the people of Ukraine and repatriating South Africans can contact them directly.

