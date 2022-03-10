Saudi Arabia scraps immunization status check for people entering holy sites

Faizel Patel

Muslim pilgrims from across the globe will no longer be required to verify their immunization status when entering the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, Saudi Arabia.

The announcement was made by the Saudi Arabian Hajj and Umrah Ministry on Wednesday saying it scrapped the immunization status check for people entering the holy sites.

The decision by the ministry comes into effect from Thursday.

The Saudi Gazette reports that the ministry reviewed the most important developments related to the Covid-19 pandemic before lifting the precautionary measures against the spread of the coronavirus in the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque.

The Hajj and Umrah Ministry also said permits are no longer required to pray at the Grand Mosque or visit the Prophet’s Mosque but it is still mandatory to obtain permits for performing Umrah (small pilgrimage) and visit the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) grave in his mosque in Medina.

The ministry also noted the abolition of the requirement to submit a PCR test upon arrival for foreign pilgrims and the requirement of institutional quarantine and home quarantine for pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom.

Meanwhile, after two years of restrictions, South African Muslims are expected to be part of foreign pilgrims that will be allowed to perform hajj or pilgrimage to the holy lands of Makkah and Medina in Saudi Arabia.

This comes after Saudi Arabia’s Interior Ministry scrapped most of the Covid-19 restrictions in the kingdom including social distancing and the wearing of masks outdoors.

The President of the South African Hajj and Umrah Council (SAHUC) Shaheen Essop told The Citizen they were very thankful that the restrictions had been lifted by the kingdom.

Essop said while the announcement by the kingdom to allow foreign pilgrims to perform hajj is good and positive news, the quota is going to be of paramount importance.

