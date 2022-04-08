World

News / World

AFP
Wire Service
1 minute read
8 Apr 2022
12:31 pm

At least 35 killed in Russian rocket attack of train station in Ukraine

AFP

Two rockets hit the train station, with the words "for our children" seen on one of them

The remains of a rocket is seen on the ground in the aftermath of an attack on the railway station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk, in the Donbas region of Ukraine, on 8 April 2022. Photo: Anatolii STEPANOV / AFP

A rocket attack killed at least 35 people on Friday on a train station in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine that was being used for civilian evacuations, a rescue worker told AFP.

AFP journalists on the scene saw at least 20 bodies of people grouped and lying under plastic sheets next to the station.

Blood was pooling on the ground and packed bags were strewn outside the building in the immediate aftermath of the attack.

The journalists said four cars next to the station had been destroyed and the remains of a large rocket with the words “for our children” in Russian were lying adjacent to the main building.

Bodies were later seen being loaded onto a military truck.

The head of Ukraine’s railway company, Alexander Kamyshin, wrote on social media earlier that “more than 30 people were killed and over 100 were injured” in the attack on the station.

FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG HERE.

He said that two rockets hit the station.

“This is a deliberate attack on the passenger infrastructure of the railway and the residents of Kramatorsk,” Kamyshin said.

Kramatorsk was hit by Russian strikes earlier this week but had otherwise largely been spared the destruction witnessed by other east Ukraine cities since Russia’s invasion.

Ukrainian authorities warned residents in the east of the country to flee westwards immediately in advance of an anticipated Russian attack.

Bucha massacre: New evidence as Germany intercepts radio transmissions

Read more on these topics