Muslim Theologians Council condemn Palestine mosque attack that left many injured

The United Council of Muslim Theologians of South Africa (UUCSA) has condemned the latest attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Palestine. This comes after at least 158 people were wounded Friday in clashes between Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli police.

The clashes occurred in Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque compound, Islam’s third holiest site and hundreds were detained.

The Islamic endowment that runs the site said Israeli police entered the mosque before dawn on Friday, as thousands of worshippers were gathered for early morning prayers.

AFP reports that the clashes come after three weeks of deadly violence in Israel and the occupied West Bank, as the Jewish festival of Passover and Christian Easter overlap with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The Palestinian Red Crescent emergency service said it evacuated the majority of the wounded to hospitals around Palestine.

“152 injured worshippers were transferred from the AlAqsa Mosque to nearby hospitals including the PRCS field hospital. Injuries were due to rubber bullets, sound grenades or assaulting. Dozens of other injuries were treated in the field.”

In a statement, UUCSA has called upon the global community to show solidarity to the Palestinian people, especially during the month of Ramadan.

“We call upon the Ulama, scholars, intellectuals, and writers across the Muslim world to back the Palestinians and support them in their struggle against Zionist Terrorism. We urge our Muslims globally to make a special prayer this Friday for our brothers and sisters in Palestine and for the Zionist to stop defacement of Al Masjidul Asa Al Mubarak.”

According to AFP, UN Middle East peace envoy Tor Wennesland urged “the authorities on both sides to immediately de-escalate the situation and prevent any further provocations by radical actors”, a position echoed by the US Palestinian Affairs Unit and the EU’s diplomatic service.

Israeli police said they arrested at least 300 Palestinians during the latest escalation, but Palestinian sources put the number at 400.

