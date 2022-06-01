USA says concluding investigations into death of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh crucial

Faizel Patel

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has reiterated the importance of concluding the investigations into the death of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

Blinken’s spokesperson Ned Price in a statement on Tuesday said the secretary of state spoke with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas regarding the investigation into the shooting of the journalist.

Price said Blinken also spoke to Abbas about the importance of Israelis and Palestinians working to maintain calm and de-escalate tensions.

“The Secretary emphasized the importance of the U.S.-Palestinian relationship, and the Administration’s support for a negotiated two-state solution.”

Stray Palestinian bullet or Israeli sniper?

Abu Akleh, an Al Jazeera correspondent was killed by Israeli forces last month while covering the Israeli military’s storming of the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said Abu Akleh was shot in the face and died soon afterwards.

The ministry added that another Palestinian journalist working for the Jerusalem-based Al-Quds newspaper was also wounded but in a stable condition.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said an initial investigation had not determined whether she was killed by stray Palestinian gunfire or an Israeli bullet aimed at a militant.

During Abu Akleh’s funeral, thousands of people packed Jerusalem’s Old City for the burial, after Israeli police stormed the funeral procession.

Television footage showed pallbearers struggling to stop Abu Akleh’s coffin from falling to the ground as baton-wielding police officers charged towards them, grabbing Palestinian flags from mourners.

Washington said it was “deeply troubled” by the scenes, while the European Union said it was “appalled” by the “unnecessary force.”

According to the Jerusalem Red Crescent, 33 people were injured during the procession, of whom six were hospitalised.

Following the fatal shooting of Abu Akleh, AFP has looked at the Israeli army’s record of probing previous journalist deaths.

Several human rights groups that are prominent critics of Israel told AFP that the IDF’s record of accountability in similar cases had been dismal.

According to Paris-based Reporters Without Borders (RSF), at least 30 journalists, mostly Palestinians, have been killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank and Gaza since 2000, mostly while reporting.

The group recorded no such deaths inside Israel over the same period.

