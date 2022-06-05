WATCH: Philippine volcano Bulusan erupts, spews massive ash cloud

Cheryl Kahla

A Philippine volcano – Mount Bulusan, the fourth most active volcano in the region – experienced a phreatic explosion on Sunday, 5 June shortly before 11am local time.

Philippine volcano erupts

The eruption lasted approximately 17 minutes. In addition, 77 earthquakes were recorded in the 24 hours leading up to the explosion, the alert level for Bulusan was raised from 0 to 1.

A massive ash cloud resulted in ashfall in several cities to the west, including Kasiguran, Irosin, and Juban. Residents were also evacuated from the Sorsogon province.

Watch: Mount Bulusan’s ash cloud

The alert level has been increased from 0 to 1 for #Bulusan #Volcano on #Luzon Island in the Philippines.

Retrieved from #Sorsogon Bulusan Yanard was groundwater for 17 minutes and covered with more or less dense gray smoke. pic.twitter.com/6DHcx6DVGc — World News Araştıran İnsan (@RH_News_World) June 5, 2022

Meanwhile, researchers and scientists at the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said another eruption is likely to follow.

“Ground deformation data from continuous GPS monitoring indicate the Bulusan edifice has been inflated since February 2021, while electronic tilt monitoring recorded a sudden but isolated inflation of the southeast lower slopes only since April 2022”.

This means volcanic processes are underway beneath the edifice and “are likely caused by shallow hydrothermal activity”.

Philippine volcano Bulusan threw a column of ash over 1 km high. pic.twitter.com/f0Nd79YXHC— Captain Singh, FICArb, 73K (@captsingh) June 5, 2022

Eruptions, ashfall and lahars

In addition, residents living within valleys and along river channels in the southeast, southwest and northwest regions are warned to remain vigilant.

Particularly against “sediment-laden stream flows and lahars in the event of heavy and prolonged rainfall should a phreatic eruption occur.

Lahars are a hot or cold mixture of water and rock fragments which flows down the slopes of a volcano, and a phreatic eruption occurs when magma heats ground or surface water.

Residents are also prohibited from entering the danger zone – a radius of approximately 4 kilometres around Mount Bulusan.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology on Sunday raised the Bulusan Volcano’s alert status to level 1. ???? Sorsogon PIO



Read more: https://t.co/CoC2jqcQds pic.twitter.com/QeXH4rvHjC— Advocates Philippines (@advocatesph) June 5, 2022

The Philippines in ‘Ring of Fire’

Pilots have been advised to avoid flying near Bulusan’s summit as ash from the eruption could be hazardous to aircraft.

The Manila airport authority said no flights have been affected by the eruption so far/

Philipines is located in the seismically active Ring of Fire in the Pacific, and Bulusan – the nation’s fourth most active volcano – erupted a dozen times between 2016 and 2017.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) raised Alert Level 1 over Bulusan Volcano in Sorsogon province due to phreatic eruption. #Bulusan pic.twitter.com/Bn5kLPXv1f— The Intrepid Journalism (@Vegz05) June 5, 2022

Tonga’s eruption broke world records

Meanwhile, Tonga’s most recent volcanic eruption in January was the biggest explosion ever recorded in modern history

New data suggests the natural disaster was far bigger than any previous volcanic events and even any atom bomb test after World War II.

It’s believed only the Krakatoa eruption of 1883 rivalled the Tonga volcano, the Indonesian explosion that claimed more than 30,000 lives.

