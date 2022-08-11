Palestinian clowns offer hope to West Bank children  

Devina Haripersad

A sprinkle of hope in the form of bright colours and happy characters was seen amidst the rubble of the war-torn landscapes of Rafah in the West Bank after the recent Israel’s airstrikes destroyed residential buildings.

Palestinian clowns arrived in their gleeful gear, with balloons, face-paint and brushes in tow, to brighten the faces of the children who climbed over rubble to see the entertainment.

The clowns also performed acrobatics for the dozens of children near the ruins of homes, hoping to help lessen the blow of the trauma suffered from the conflict.

Children could be seen clapping along to music and laughing with the clowns.

Reports confirmed that the latest violence comes two days after a truce halted deadly conflict between the Israeli military and Islamic Jihad militants in the coastal Palestinian enclave of Gaza, as Israeli forces continue deadly raids in the West Bank.

It was reported that four people were killed, including two minors and a man reported to be a senior militant commander.

