Egypt to host five-state Arab summit

Among the mini-summit participants, Iraq is the only country not to recognise Israel.

A handout picture released by the Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service shows Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi attending a meeting with the Russian Foreign Minister at the presidential palace in the capital Cairo on July 24, 2022. (Photo by Handout / RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY / AFP)

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is to host a five-nation Arab summit on Monday with the Ukraine war-related energy and food crisis on the agenda, a government newspaper said.

Sisi, Emirati President Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi and the kings of Jordan and Bahrain, Abdullah II and Hamad, respectively, are to meet in El-Alamein, northwest of Cairo on the Mediterranean coast, Al-Ahram said.

Al-Ahram, which cited a diplomatic source, said the dispute pitting Egypt and Sudan against Ethiopia over its Renaissance Dam on the Nile would also be up for discussion, as well as the conflicts in Yemen, Syria and Libya, and the latest Israel-Gaza round of fighting earlier this month.

