WATCH: Pakistan Floods – UN appeals for $160M to help Pakistan

Faizel Patel

The United Nations is appealing for $160 million in emergency funding to help Pakistan deal with devastating flooding.

More than 1150 people have been killed and nearly half a million others displaced in the disaster.

The floods have affected more than 33 million people and authorities supported by the military, rescuers and volunteers have been battling the results of the floods.

ALSO READ: Economic deluge nigh in Pakistan

Authorities and charities are struggling to accelerate aid delivery to millions, a challenging task in areas cut off because roads and bridges have been washed away.

Displaced people have been wandering what remains of dry land seeking shelter, food and drinking water.

In a video message in the launch for the appeal for funding, UN Secretary General António Guterres has called on global leaders to collectively help Pakistan.

“United Nations is issuing a fresh appeal for $160 million to support the response led by the government of Pakistan.”

“These funds will provide 5.2 million people with food, water, sanitation, emergency education, protection and health support,” said Guterres.

The Pakistani people are facing a monsoon on steroids. More than 1000 people have been killed – with millions more lives shattered.



This colossal crisis requires urgent, collective action to help the Government & people of Pakistan in their hour of need. pic.twitter.com/aVFFy4Irwa— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) August 30, 2022

Meanwhile, South African NGO the Al-Imdaad Foundation has responded to those affected by the devastating monsoon flooding in Pakistan and are on the ground providing urgent relief.

Trustee Qari Ziyaad Patel says severe infrastructure damage has affected thousands of kilometers of road networks and over 149 bridges.

“Livelihoods have also been decimated with more than 700 000 livestock lost and 3.6 million acres of cultivated land affected. Al-Imdaad Foundation has been responding to the crisis over the past weeks, since the first rounds of flooding and is scaling up its response with the current escalations of the crisis.”

We are presently on the ground here in Pakistan assisting with the #PakistanFloods relief efforts. Much of the country is still under water with millions displaced. @alimdaad. pic.twitter.com/9ocnUsHdhJ— Qari Ziyaad Patel (@QariZiyaadPatel) August 31, 2022

Pakistan receives heavy — often destructive — rains during its annual monsoon season, which are crucial for agriculture and water supplies.

But such intense downpours have not been seen for three decades.

Pakistani officials have blamed climate change, which is increasing the frequency and intensity of extreme weather around the world.

ALSO READ: Pakistan declares emergency as millions affected by floods