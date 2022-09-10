World

News » World

AFP
Wire Service
1 minute read
10 Sep 2022
6:58 pm

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral to be held on Monday, September 19

AFP

The queen's body is currently in an oak coffin covered by the Royal Standard for Scotland in the ballroom of Balmoral Castle, in northeast Scotland.

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral to be held on September 19
Picture File: The late Queen Elizabeth II watches a military ceremony to mark her official birthday at Windsor Castle in Windsor in June 2021. Photo: AFP/POOL/Chris Jackson

The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will be held at Westminster Abbey in London at 11:00 am (1000 GMT) on Monday, September 19, royal officials said on Saturday.

Buckingham Palace also confirmed that the queen, who died on Thursday aged 96, will then be taken to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, west of London, for a committal service.

ALSO READ: Calls for King Charles III to ‘step up and make amends’ for colonialism

The queen’s body is currently in an oak coffin covered by the Royal Standard for Scotland, with a wreath of flowers on top, in the ballroom of Balmoral Castle, in northeast Scotland.

Royal officials called it “a scene of quiet dignity”.

The queen’s coffin will be taken on a 290-kilometre trip by road from the remote estate to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Sunday.

READ MORE
WATCH: King Charles 'stealing pen' after signing proclamation

In the Scottish capital, the coffin will be taken from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’s Cathedral to lie at rest until Tuesday.

It will then be taken by air to Buckingham Palace in London, before lying in state at Westminster Hall from Wednesday.

NOW READ: Putin offers his ‘sincerest congratulations’ to King Charles III 

Read more on these topics