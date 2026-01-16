Donald Trump finally ‘presented’ with Nobel Peace Prize [VIDEO]

Trump has been desperate and could not stop talking about how he deserves a Nobel Peace Prize, claiming that he has "ended 8 wars".

US President Donald Trump has unofficially been handed the Nobel Peace Prize.

Trump has been desperate and could not stop talking about how he deserves a Nobel Peace Prize, claiming that he has “ended 8 wars in just 8 months” in a social media post with the title “the president of peace” in October last year.

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel also joked about the wars Trump had ended, which included Star Wars.

When Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado won the Nobel Peace Prize in October, she immediately dedicated the award to Trump.

Reports even claimed that Trump didn’t make Machado president after ousting Nicolás Maduro because she committed the “ultimate sin” of accepting recognition from the Nobel Committee.

Trump hosted Machado behind closed doors at the White House on Thursday, marking their first in-person meeting since the abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Tump happy

Machado presented Trump with her Nobel Peace Prize and described the meeting warmly, saying, “We are counting on President Trump for the freedom of Venezuela.”

Trump announced in a Truth Social post praising the Venezuelan Opposition leader, even though the Nobel Committee has said that the Peace Prize is not transferable.

“María presented me with her Nobel Peace Prize for the work I have done,” and called the move a “wonderful gesture of mutual respect.”

A few hours after Trump’s post, the official White House X account posted a photo of Machado handing Trump a framed plaque with the Nobel Peace Prize medal.

REPORTER: "Did you offer to President Trump your Nobel Peace Prize?"



MARÍA CORINA MACHADO: "I presented the President of the United States the medal…the Nobel Peace Prize."



"Two hundred years ago, General Lafayette gave Simón Bolívar a medal with George Washington's face on… pic.twitter.com/xR69XpQCk8 — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 16, 2026

Trump leadership?

The plaque included a written note which read: “To President Donald J. Trump, in gratitude for your extraordinary leadership in promoting peace through strength, advancing diplomacy, and defending liberty and prosperity,” according to Forbes.

No Nobel Peace Prize for Trump

Machado’s decision to present Trump with her Nobel doesn’t mean he becomes the recipient of the 2025 Peace Prize.

In a statement issued last week, the Nobel Committee said a Nobel Prize cannot be revoked, shared, or transferred to others.

“Once the announcement has been made, the decision stands for all time.”

The statement also appeared to address some criticism of the decision to select Machado as the Peace Prize winner.

“As a matter of principle, the Norwegian Nobel Committee will not comment upon what the Peace Prize Laureates may say and do after they have been awarded the prize,” adding that the committee’s mandate is to only evaluate the work they had done up to the moment the prize is awarded.

