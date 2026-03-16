Emirates halts Dubai flights again: These are the SA flights that are cancelled or may be affected

Flights have been temporarily suspended at the airport, and some flights were diverted to Al Maktoum Airport.

As the US-Israel war against Iran rages on, Emirates has announced the temporary suspension of all flights to and from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), urging passengers not to travel to the airport until further notice.

The suspension of flights comes after the Dubai media office earlier announced that a drone-related incident near the international travel hub had impacted one of the fuel tanks, causing a fire.

“Dubai Civil Defence teams have successfully contained the fire resulting from an impact on one of the fuel tanks in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport. No injuries have been reported.”

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Precautions

The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority announced the temporary suspension of flights at Dubai International Airport as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all passengers and staff. Some flights were diverted to Al Maktoum Airport.

Reports from flight-tracking services on Monday morning suggested that some diverted flights were being returned to their countries of departure.

“Travellers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding their flights. Further updates will be announced through official channels as soon as they become available.”

SA flights that may be affected

Flights to Johannesburg

As of 5:30am on Monday morning, flights EK761 and EK763 from Dubai to Johannesburg have no details, suggesting they are likely suspended.

However, flights EK765 and EK767 leaving this afternoon and evening are still listed as scheduled. This may change during the day, but travellers are encouraged to check with the airline.

Flights from Johannesburg

Flights EK768 and EK766 are both listed as scheduled by Emirates, suggesting they may be in operation. This may change, and again, travellers are encouraged to check with the airline.

However, Flight EK764, leaving Johannesburg this evening, has no details, suggesting it is likely suspended.

Flights to Cape Town

Flights EK770 to Cape Town is listed as scheduled by Emirates, suggesting it may be in operation. This may change, and again, travellers are encouraged to check with the airline.

Tuesday’s EK772 flight from Dubai to Cape Town has no details, suggesting it is likely suspended.

Flights from Cape Town

Flight EK771, leaving Cape Town for Dubai this evening, is listed by Emirates as cancelled.

Flights from Durban

Flight EK776 from Durban to Dubai has no flight information for Monday evening’s trip, suggesting it is likely suspended.

This may change, and travellers are encouraged to check with the airline.

The Citizen has reached out to Airports Company South Africa for updates on these flights. Their response will be included once received.

This is a developing story

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