Eswatini to accept 11 more deportees from the United States

Eswatini has repatriated one of the five US deportees received in August and insists the new arrivals will be held in a secured area.

The Kingdom of Eswatini will this month be welcoming another batch of criminals deported from the United States (US).

The Eswatini government announced on Sunday that it would be receiving 11 foreign nationals deported from the US as President Donald Trump continues his crackdown on illegal immigrants.

South Africa’s landlocked neighbour received five US deportees in August, but has stressed that they are not a danger to the general public.

US deportees incoming

The government of the Kingdom Eswatini stated it was working with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in securing the acceptance of the third-country nationals.

“The individuals will be kept in a secured area separate from the public while arrangements are made for their return to their countries of origin,” stated acting government spokesperson Thabile Mdluli.

“The public is assured that the immigrants pose no security threat to either the nation or neighbouring countries.”

Of the five received several months ago, four are still awaiting repatriation to their countries of origin.

“Two others are expected to be repatriated soon, building on the experience of the successful repatriation of one third-country national on 21 September.

“His Majesty’s government is grateful to have collaborated with IOM and the government of Jamaica to successfully unite this individual with his own people,” explained Mdlului.

US illegal immigration raids

The latest wave of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids in the US rocked Chicago last week when authorities arrested over 800 illegal immigrants.

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) stated that among the detained were wanted criminals from south of the US border and Europe.

“The Trump Administration will not allow violent criminals or repeat offenders to terrorise our neighbourhoods or victimise our children and innocent Americans,” stated DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

Among the arrested were wanted criminals from Austria, Poland and Lithuania, as well as Venezuelans confirmed to be Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang members.

The White House states that TdA are “narco-terrorists” linked to drug-related trafficking, extortion, kidnapping and murder.

