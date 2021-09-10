Zambia’s new leader vows ‘zero tolerance’ on corruption

AFP

Zambia’s new President Hakainde Hichilema vowed Friday to strengthen anti-corruption efforts and show “zero tolerance” for graft, in his first speech to parliament.

Hichilema, elected last month in a landslide, said the government would devise a mechanism to recover state assets allegedly stolen under the southern African country’s previous regime.

On his arrival at the National Assembly, Hichilema received a 21-gun salute and inspected the guard of honour before entering hand-in-hand with his wife, Mutinta.

Dozens of supporters, clad in red, sang his campaign songs.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy on corruption in all its forms,” Hichilema said, speaking in a medical mask and white gloves before lawmakers.

“There will be no sacred cows in the fight,” he added. “We will increase the benefits of being honest and the cost of being corrupt.”

Hichilema promised to strengthen investigative wings agencies and create special courts to hear corruption cases.