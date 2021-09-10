Africa

News | World | Africa

AFP
Wire Service
1 minute read
10 Sep 2021
11:04 pm

Zambia’s new leader vows ‘zero tolerance’ on corruption

AFP

On his arrival at the National Assembly, Hichilema received a 21-gun salute and inspected the guard of honour before entering hand-in-hand with his wife, Mutinta.

President elect Hakainde Hichilema gives a press briefing at his residence in Lusaka, on August 16, 2021. - Zambian business tycoon and veteran opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema scored a landslide victory on August 16, 2021 in bitterly-contested presidential elections. (Photo by Patrick Meinhardt / AFP)

Zambia’s new President Hakainde Hichilema vowed Friday to strengthen anti-corruption efforts and show “zero tolerance” for graft, in his first speech to parliament.

Hichilema, elected last month in a landslide, said the government would devise a mechanism to recover state assets allegedly stolen under the southern African country’s previous regime.

On his arrival at the National Assembly, Hichilema received a 21-gun salute and inspected the guard of honour before entering hand-in-hand with his wife, Mutinta.

Dozens of supporters, clad in red, sang his campaign songs.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy on corruption in all its forms,” Hichilema said, speaking in a medical mask and white gloves before lawmakers.

“There will be no sacred cows in the fight,” he added. “We will increase the benefits of being honest and the cost of being corrupt.”

Hichilema promised to strengthen investigative wings agencies and create special courts to hear corruption cases.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

AFRICA

Zambia new president sworn in on pledge to repair economy, rights
1 month ago
1 month ago
PREMIUM!

AFRICA

Zambia poll result a harbinger for ANC
2 months ago
2 months ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Daily news update: Deadly bus crash, Marikana 'politicised', Mangaung gets a new mayor
2 months ago
2 months ago

AFRICA

Zambia challenger Hakainde Hichilema scores landslide victory
2 months ago
2 months ago


RELATED ARTICLES

AFRICA

Zambia new president sworn in on pledge to repair economy, rights
1 month ago
1 month ago
PREMIUM!

AFRICA

Zambia poll result a harbinger for ANC
2 months ago
2 months ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Daily news update: Deadly bus crash, Marikana 'politicised', Mangaung gets a new mayor
2 months ago
2 months ago

AFRICA

Zambia challenger Hakainde Hichilema scores landslide victory
2 months ago
2 months ago