Morocco’s autonomy plan for Western Sahara region

Eric Naki

Morocco has initiated an autonomy plan for the Western Sahara region that would result in the area becoming autonomous with its own constitution, regional parliament, courts, government and regional “head of state”.

A referendum would be held for the local population to decide on the autonomy which would be subjected to negotiations by all role players and Rabat. The kingdom hoped this would promote reconciliation between the country and Polisario Front, a movement calling for the independence of the Western Sahara and that had been in conflict with Morocco for over 45 years.

In terms of the plan, while the Sahara populations would themselves run their affairs democratically with their legislative, executive and judicial bodies enjoying exclusive powers, Morocco would keep its powers in the state regalian prerogatives, especially with respect to defence, external relations and the constitutional and religious prerogatives of the king. The area would have a separate regional police force.

“They will have the financial resources needed for the region’s development in all fields, and will take an active part in the nation’s economic, social and cultural life,” the document said.

This was in response to pressure from the United Nations and international community, including South Africa, to let the region’s people exercise their self-determination about their future. Rabat believed this initiative was aimed at achieving exactly that goal.

If the plan was agreed to and endorsed by both sides, it would ease tension between Morocco and other countries, including significantly the neighbouring Algeria and South Africa, which took special interests in the Sahrawi people’s struggle for self-determination.

Algeria had been sponsoring Polisario Front, including funding its activities in the region and internationally while South Africa’s role was limited to solidarity with their cause as a country itself governed by former liberation movement.

South Africa maintained diplomatic relations with both Rabat and the Sahara region, which also had an embassy in Pretoria.

A document obtained by The Citizen from the Moroccan embassy in South Africa indicated the country’s commitment to the process.

“This initiative is part of the endeavours made to build a modern, democratic society, based on the rule of law, collective and individual freedoms, and economic and social development. As such, it brings hope for a better future for the region’s populations, puts an end to separation and exile, and promotes reconciliation.” the document said.

