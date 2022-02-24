Brian Sokutu
24 Feb 2022
Mozambique insurgents unlikely to come to negotiating table, says expert

Locals who have been exposed to brutal attacks, living in constant fear, with husbands beheaded and women raped, do not trust Mozambican forces to provide them with security.

Weapons confiscated from the insurgents are displayed in Mocimboa da Praia, on September 22, 2021 by Rwandan soldiers. - Since July 2021 a contingent of a thousand Rwandan soldiers and policemen is deployed to Mozambique to fight insurgents that were terrorising populations. The Rwanda Defence Forces (RDF) declared few victories among which the liberation of Mocimboia Da Praia which was occupied by jihadist for almost a year. (Photo by Simon WOHLFAHRT / AFP)
So complex is the protracted war in Mozambique’s gas-rich Cabo Delgado province – which has led to several brutal deaths of local villagers and billions lost to economic instability – that a leading security expert has ruled out prospects of President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi forcing the insurgents to a negotiating table. Despite the presence of the French-backed Rwandan forces and the SADC Mission in Mozambique (Samim) – comprising Mozambican and South African soldiers – Jasmine Opperman, an analyst with the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data project (Acled), spoke about the difficulties. These include: Nyusi’s government and soldiers lack credibility...

