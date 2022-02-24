Mozambique insurgents unlikely to come to negotiating table, says expert

Locals who have been exposed to brutal attacks, living in constant fear, with husbands beheaded and women raped, do not trust Mozambican forces to provide them with security.
Weapons confiscated from the insurgents are displayed in Mocimboa da Praia, on September 22, 2021 by Rwandan soldiers. - Since July 2021 a contingent of a thousand Rwandan soldiers and policemen is deployed to Mozambique to fight insurgents that were terrorising populations. The Rwanda Defence Forces (RDF) declared few victories among which the liberation of Mocimboia Da Praia which was occupied by jihadist for almost a year. (Photo by Simon WOHLFAHRT / AFP)