Africa too complicit in watching its wildlife be commercialised

Nica Richards

Conservative estimates suggest over one million species of animals risk extinction, and almost two trillion are affected by human action every year.

This World Wildlife Day, under the theme ‘Recovering key species for ecosystem restoration’, the spotlight is on the dwindling conservation status of some of the most at-risk fauna and flora.

According to International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List data, over 8,400 species of wild fauna and flora are critically endangered, with close to 30,000 understood to be endangered or vulnerable.

Conservation efforts cannot be successful without tackling some sustainable development goals such as poverty, hunger, climate action and sustainable consumption.

But if attitudes and policies are not changed urgently, experts fear the worst for the world’s wildlife, and those who rely on nature as an integral source of life and economic opportunity.

Are we too far gone?

World Animal Protection (WAP) wildlife campaigns manager Edith Kabesiime and Africa research manager Dr Patrick Muinde don’t not seem to think so – yet.

However, in order for humanity to turn back the clock, the world needs to stop trading wildlife.

Kabesiime said the most effective way to make people realise how dangerous it is for people to engage in wildlife trade is to change people’s mindsets.

“One of the strategies we have is to change the mindset that wild animals belong in the wild,” she emphasised.

“We need to go back to the basics, we need to reset the clock and remove commercialisation of wildlife out of the equation. Before, wild animals lived in harmony. We must set that balance so that species can take their place.”

Biodiversity not a ‘magic bullet’

Kabesiime pointed out many cultural practices made use of wild animals, but that not all were correct.

They can be beneficial or harmful, but once large portions of wildlife are lost in the name of tradition, something needs to change, she explained.

The main culprit of species extinction is the commercialisation and infringement of wild animals.

Part of this commercialisation is avoiding using biodiversity as a “magic bullet to get Africans out of poverty”. South Africa is a key player in this argument, with its latest trophy hunting quotas recently announced.

“Trophy hunting is not good. It is not a solution. It is sustainable to use wild animals in natural habitats through tourism, where they are left alone.”

But there is little incentive to stop trophy hunting, with some previously struggling populations increasing, however slightly.

Kabesiime argued the practice of hunting wild animals in South Africa for profit, although regulated, was unnecessary. Instead, for example, species previously extinct in Africa could be repopulated.

“It is high time that African governments sit together and think about our continent and our wild animals being exploited and put in captivity.”

Muinde said conservation efforts will bare no fruit if wildlife trade continues.

“Wildlife must not be viewed as commodities that bring money.

“We must change to a protective viewpoint, respect them as sentient beings, and allow them to live in the wild to help maintain ecosystem.”

