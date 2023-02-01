Nigerian ex-senator accused of organ harvesting appears in UK court

AFP

Nigeria’s former deputy senate president and his wife appeared in a London court on Tuesday ahead of their trial for organ harvesting, but his accused daughter was unable to attend as she is in hospital.

Ike Ekweremadu, 60, appeared at the Old Bailey court on Tuesday morning wearing a grey tracksuit top, speaking only to say “Yes, miss” when asked to confirm his name.

He is accused along with his wife, daughter, and a doctor of bringing a 21-year-old man from Nigeria to have his kidney removed.

The Ekweremadus’ arrest

Prosecutors said the defendants allegedly planned to have a kidney removed from the man so that it could be given to the politician’s daughter, Sonia.

She was unable to attend court as she is currently in hospital with an unspecified condition, the trial heard.

Her defence team have also submitted a psychological report, claiming she is not fit to stand trial.

Court broke soon after convening in order for prosecutors to read the report.

The accuser is said to have raised the alarm after refusing to consent to the procedure, following preliminary tests at a north London hospital.

Charges were brought after the man went to the police in a town outside London, and the Ekweremadus were arrested in June last year at London’s Heathrow airport after flying into the UK.

Another man, Obinna Obeta, a 50-year-old doctor from south London, was arrested at a later date.

The trial has been brought forward from a planned date in May.

Ike Ekweremadu’s bail plea rejected

Ekweremadu is a senator for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party for Enugu state in southeast Nigeria.

The Ekweremadus and the doctor are accused of conspiracy to arrange the travel of another person with a view to exploitation, under UK legislation on modern slavery.

The alleged offence is alleged to have taken place between August 2021 and May 2022.

Ike Ekweremadu had his bail plea rejected over concerns he might flee Britain.

Doctor Obeta was also detained. Beatrice and Sonia Ekweremadu were released on conditional bail.

Beatrice, dressed all in black, sat next to her husband in the dock during the brief court session on Tuesday morning.