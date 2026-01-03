SA urges UN action after US captures Venezuela’s president

South Africa urged the United Nations Security Council to meet after the United States captured Venezuela’s president.

The South African government has raised alarm over the United States’ “unilateral” military action in Venezuela, capturing President Nicolás Maduro, warning that such interventions violate the United Nations Charter.

South Africa has urged a UN Security Council meeting after the US confirmed that it conducted a “large-scale” military strike against Venezuela.

The government urged the council to convene urgently to address the situation.

South Africa urged urgent UN action over Venezuela strike

US forces captured the country’s leader and his wife and flew them out of Venezuela.

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that US forces had captured Maduro after bombing the capital, Caracas, and other cities. The strike marked a dramatic climax to a months-long standoff between the leaders.

According to AFP, a series of fast-moving events then rocked Caracas. Explosions and the sound of attack helicopters echoed through the city.

The South African government said it viewed America’s actions as a manifest violation of the Charter of the UN.

The Charter mandates that all member states refrain from the threat or use of force. This applies to actions against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.

“Furthermore, the Charter does not authorise external military intervention in matters that are essentially within the domestic jurisdiction of a sovereign nation,” Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) spokesperson Crispin Phiri said on Saturday.

‘Unlawful, unilateral’ – SA government

South Africa said history has shown that military invasions of sovereign governments only result in instability and worsening crises.

“Unlawful, unilateral force of this nature undermines the stability of the international order and the principle of equality among nations,” the government said.

Venezuela said that the US launched missiles and rocket attacks on residential neighbourhoods close to Caracas and other regions. The country said the bombs resulted in explosions, power outages, and civilian casualties.

Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez condemned the attack as a violation of international law. He announced a massive nationwide deployment of military forces in response.

The European Union (EU) called for restraint, de-escalation, and respect for international law after US forces captured Maduro. It also reiterated its support for a peaceful and democratic transition.

In the face of escalating tensions, EU leaders called for the safety of EU citizens. They also emphasised their commitment to the UN Charter. The EU said they were actively watching the situation.

Global reactions

Russia condemned the US military action in Venezuela as an act of armed aggression. It demanded immediate clarification on the fate of Maduro.

Moscow reaffirmed its support for Maduro, calling the US justification untenable, while stopping short of offering direct assistance to Caracas.