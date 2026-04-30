Newzroom Afrika, African Mirror and Unisa slapped with R10m defamation lawsuit

Central to the dispute are comments alleging the former Unisa registrar was linked to corrupt networks and other dodgy dealings.

A former University of South Africa (Unisa) registrar has slapped a lecturer, the African Mirror and Newzroom Afrika with a R10 million defamation lawsuit over allegations of corruption, procurement irregularities and sexual harassment published nearly three years ago.

In papers filed in the High Court in Pretoria, Prof Matoane Mothata says statements made by Unisa’s ethics lecturer, Mametlwi Sebei, during a Newzroom Afrika interview in June 2023 and later published by the African Mirror in an article titled “Unisa must be purged of corrupt elements if it is to survive” were false, malicious and defamatory.

Allegations said to have damaged reputation

He has also cited vice-chancellor Prof Puleng Lenkabula, Unisa itself, African Mirror editor Jovial Rantao and the publication’s publisher as respondents.

“[Sebei] appeared on [Newzroom Afrika] broadcast and made oral statements substantially similar in content and defamatory meaning to those in the article published by the [African Mirror]. [Sebei], during a live national TV interview, wrongfully, intentionally and unlawfully made and disseminated several false and defamatory statements,” he deposed in his founding affidavit.

Mothata, who worked at Unisa for 21 years in various senior roles, said the statements severely damaged his professional standing and personal dignity.

Central to the dispute are comments by Sebei alleging Mothata was linked to corrupt networks and other dodgy dealings. Other allegedly defamatory claims were also made.

Mothata argues the statements made were defamatory and intended to portray him as dishonest, corrupt and unfit to hold senior academic office.

Mothata is seeking R3 million for alleged loss of earnings, R5 million for reputational harm and R2 million for emotional distress and aggravated damages.

Legal demands include damages and retractions

He also wants the court to order the removal of the article and broadcasts from digital platforms and force the defendants to issue public apologies and retractions.

According to court documents, letters of demand were sent to the respondents in February, requesting the removal of the material and apologies.

Sanelisiwe Mbatha, Sebei’s lawyer, said they only learnt of the lawsuit from The Citizen and this was despite having previously written a letter answering Mothata’s letter of demand and confirming they were his lawyers.

“It is unfortunate colleagues deal with [the] matter this way. It is the same counsel in the matter and has my details,” she said.

Rantao said they have referred the matter to their lawyers. Unisa had not responded by the time of publication.