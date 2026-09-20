No 24-hour wait to report a missing person in South Africa, says MISA

The organisation said it often met families who lost valuable time after being wrongly told to wait 24 hours.

There is no legal 24-hour waiting period to report a missing person to SAPS, the Missing in Southern Africa (MISA) has reminded citizens amid gender-based violence killings in the country.

The organisation said it often met families who lost valuable time after being wrongly told to wait 24 hours. It said the instructions were a dangerous and persistent misconception.

“There is no legal requirement to wait 24 hours before reporting a person as missing.

“This misinformation can have devastating consequences for families seeking answers and assistance,” the statement read.

Why acting fast matters when someone goes missing

MISA said delays could cost investigators evidence, camera footage, and movement trails while also slowing down search efforts.

“Every minute counts when a person goes missing.”

It warned that cases involving vulnerability, danger, unusual behaviour, or medical concerns were especially urgent.

“Immediate action saves time, strengthens investigations and can save lives.”

How to report a missing person to SAPS

MISA advised families to go to the nearest police station and request that a report be opened.

It said they should bring recent photographs, descriptions, clothing details, medical conditions, vehicle details, and known movements.

Families were also told to keep the case number and the investigating officer’s contact details.

If officials told them to wait, MISA said families should ask to speak to a senior officer.

This could be the Station Commander, Detective Commander, or Charge Office Commander.

“A missing person case should be opened as soon as there is a reasonable concern for the person’s safety or unexplained absence,” MISA said.

The organisation also asked police officials and community leaders to help end the myth.

It encouraged families to contact recognised missing persons organisations for guidance and support.