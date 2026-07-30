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No bribes, no queues: Gauteng unveils Sandton Smart DLTC [VIDEO]

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

4 minute read

30 July 2026

06:28 am

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She warned young motorists not to buy licences illegally, stressing that arrests would lead to criminal records.

No bribes, no queues: Gauteng unveils Sandton Smart DLTC

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Kedibone Diale‑Tlabela has vowed that corruption and fraudulent licence applications will be stamped out. Picture: Supplied.

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Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Kedibone Diale‑Tlabela has vowed that corruption and fraudulent licence applications will be stamped out at the province’s newest Smart Driver Licence Testing Centre.

The new centre was launched at Gautrain Sandton Station on Wednesday, 30 July 2026.

‘No bribes’

Speaking at the launch, Diale‑Tlabela said the new centre provides a cashless service.

“This is a cashless service. This is where you can’t bribe. We are depending highly on technology here, including the security around. People will not be able to do fraudulent licence applications,” Diale‑Tlabela said.

She warned young motorists not to buy licences illegally, stressing that arrests would lead to criminal records that could block future job opportunities.

“Please don’t buy, don’t bribe, do it the right way,” she cautioned.

Warning

The MEC issued a strong warning against fraud, urging residents not to create a conducive environment for corrupt practices.

“If you are doing it the wrong way, you will be arrested. Being arrested is having a criminal record against your name, and that risks you being able to participate in the economy. Because when you get a job, they do check your criminal record,” she said.

No more long queues?

Beyond tackling corruption, the new facility promises to ease the pain of long queues that have plagued licensing centres across Gauteng.

Strategically located at Gautrain Sandton Station, the state‑of‑the‑art Smart DLTC is designed to cut waiting times, streamline services and deliver greater convenience to motorists in Johannesburg.

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The centre offers a full range of licensing services, including renewals, duplicates, PrDP applications, vehicle registration, licence disc renewals and AARTO infringement payments.

Operating hours

Operating on weekdays and Saturdays, it becomes the seventh Smart DLTC in Gauteng, joining facilities at malls and Gautrain stations across the province.

The model incorporates advanced digital enrolment and cashless payment systems, enabling licence renewals in about 10 minutes.

Services

Services are strictly appointment‑based, eliminating intermediaries and promoting transparent, corruption‑free delivery. Law enforcement officials are deployed at the centres to uphold integrity and ensure compliance with licensing regulations.

Diale‑Tlabela said the Sandton Smart DLTC reflects the government’s commitment to building a modern, efficient and responsive public service.

“We are handing over this facility to the people of Gauteng for your benefit and convenience. We encourage you to make full use of the services available here,” she said.

Diale‑Tlabela said the facility is part of her department’s commitment to growing Gauteng into a province that “delivers modern, efficient and accessible government services to all its residents.”

Read more on these topics

bribe corruption Drivers Licence Drivers Licence Renewal Gauteng Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport gautrain Sandton

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