No electricity: Prepare for planned outages in these Joburg areas this week and next

Additional warnings have been sent out, as weather conditions may affect how long it takes to respond to outages in these areas.

Certain parts of Joburg will be without electricity in the coming weeks, as City Power has scheduled maintenance repairs and planned outages at various substations.

Additional warnings have been sent out, as weather conditions may affect how long it takes to respond to outages in these areas.

Planned Outages – This Week

The repairs begin at the Alexandra Substation, where power will be out from 9am to 5pm on Wednesday, 25 February 2026. The following areas will be affected:

West Bank

Far East Bank Ext. 9 and 10

Lombardy Easy 1st to 8th Avenue between Hoffmeyer and Rooth Street.

Outages have been rescheduled at the Lunar Substation for Thursday, 26 February, from 9am to 5pm. The affected areas include:

Univille

Lawley

Finetown

Mountain View

All parts of Ennerdale, including Ext.8

All parts of Lenasia South.

The Siermert substation will be under repair on Sunday, 1 March, from 8am to 4pm. Affecting those in:

Berea

Troyeville

Jeppestown

Fairview

Highlands

Doornfontein

New Doornfontein

Joburg CBD.

Next Week’s Planned Outages

The Commercial Switching station will be off on Tuesday, 3 March, from 9am to 5pm, affecting only parts of the Vodacom area.

Planned power interruptions are set to take place at the Star Point switching station on Thursday, 5 March from 9am to 5pm. The following areas will be affected:

Indianapolis Street

Kyalami Boulevard

Brand Hatch Close

Monza Close

Entrance Court

Shopping Centre.

The Cydna substation is also scheduled for an outage on Saturday, 7 March, from 8am to 4pm. This will only affect residents in Riviera.

On 8 March, the Mondeor substation will be under maintenance from 8am to 4pm. The following areas will be affected:

Mondeor

Mondeor Ext. 3,4 and 5

Meredale

Naturena

Kibler Park

Alan Manor.

Planned Interruptions in March

Citizens are reminded of planned power interruptions at the Hursthill Substation on Tuesday, 10 March. Power outages are scheduled from 9am to 5pm, affecting Westdene from 1st to 4th Avenue, including Thornton Road.

The Noordwyk Switching Station will also experience power interruptions on 10 March from 9am to 5pm. Affecting the following streets:

Protea Avenue

Alwyn Avenue

Deodar Avenue

Part of 8 th Road

Road Westbrook Estate.

Power outages have been scheduled at the UNISA Switching Station on Sunday, 22 March, from 8am to 4pm. The First Avenue Switching station will be under repair on Monday, 23 March, from 8am to 4pm, affecting those in Roodepoort North.

City Power has warned that the power system is constrained and has urged users to decrease their electricity consumption to prevent overload.

Loadshedding has also been postponed until further notice.

ALSO READ: Ekurhuleni mayor orders halt to electricity disconnections amid Thembisa ‘shutdown’