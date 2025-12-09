No Ferraris, Astons or Lambos, but nearly 200 cars waiting to be collected in Ekurhuleni

Car owners have been warned to collect their vehicles from the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department pound or it will be sold.

If you are going on holiday or need a car during the December holiday and festive season, you may want to get it back before it is sold.

Vehicles

The City of Ekurhuleni has called on the owners of the vehicles in the EMPD pound to collect them between Tuesday, 8 December 2025, and 27 January 2025.

“These vehicles were impounded by the members of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department for different offences across the city,” the city said.

Nearly 200 vehicles, motorbikes, caravans, and trailers are just waiting to be collected by their owners.

Some of the cars include BMWs, Mercedes-Benzes, Toyotas, Nissans, Fords and Volkswagens, among many other marques.

There are no sports cars like Ferraris, Lamborghinis, or Aston Martins on the list.

How to claim

To claim these vehicles, the owners or authorised persons will have to pay the outstanding impoundment, towing, storage, administrative and any associated costs.

The city said proof of ownership must be provided, such as vehicle registration documents, an identification card for the owner or collector, and valid photo identification.

“If a vehicle remains uncollected and the costs remain unpaid, the city will proceed to dispose of it to recover costs incurred.

“This is in line with the National Road Traffic Regulations, 2000. In terms of the National Road Traffic Act 1996 (Act 93 of 1996), Regulation 320, which provides that when a vehicle is impounded, and the owner has been traced but fails to collect the vehicle for more than 120 days, it may be sold to defray any costs incurred by the municipality,” the city said.

This is a list of the vehicles waiting to be collected:

Collection points

Vehicles may be claimed from the following EMPD pounds:

Alberton pound

Boksburg pound

Brakpan pound

Kempton Park pound

