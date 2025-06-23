Alarm raised over ‘R1.7bn fire safety gap’ at Charlotte Maxeke hospital

A fire broke out in parts of the hospital in April 2021, forcing its closure.

As repairs to the fire-damaged parts of Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital near completion, the DA raised concerns about fire compliance to prevent a future blaze.

Cause of fire at Charlotte Maxeke hospital

Patients were referred to other hospitals such as Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital and Bertha Gxowa Hospital, which were already overburdened with patients.

A police forensic report in 2022 concluded that arson was the cause of the fire at Charlotte Maxeke hospital.

Fire hazard

DA Gauteng Shadow Health MEC Jack Bloom said repairs to the fire-damaged parts of Charlotte Maxeke hospital will be completed in August next year, but there is no budget for the R1.7 billion required for fire compliance to prevent a future fire.

Bloom said the “disturbing situation” was disclosed by Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko in a written reply to his questions in the Gauteng Legislature.

Funding

He said Ralehoko indicated that the department is exploring several funding options, while also exploring private investment for the Charlotte Maxeke project.

“Meanwhile, R139 million has so far been spent of the R426 million budgeted to repair the hospital by August 2026 in what is called Work Package 1, which should be followed by Work Package 2 to ensure fire compliance.”

“It is unacceptable that it will take more than five years since the fire in April 2021 to fix the hospital, which will still not be compliant with legally required fire prevention measures. This is a poor response that would not be tolerated in the private sector,” Bloom said.

Parking bays

Bloom added that there is still a shortage of 700 parking bays, a major problem for patients and staff.

“Patients suffer as they are moved between areas as the repairs take place, and they walk long distances because of the severe parking shortage.

The MEC says the parking bays will be reopened as soon as construction has advanced to the stage where the reopening will not endanger the lives and property of staff and patients.

Bloom added that Ralehoko claimed there were no delays, and that the project in Work Package one “is on time and within budget”.

