No injuries after fire incident at Standard Bank in Constantia Kloof

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

There were no injuries reported following a fire incident at a bank, south of Johannesburg.,

Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) were dispatched to the Standard Bank, located at 4 Ellis and Carnation Streets, Constantia Kloof, following a fire incident reported on Tuesday, just after 9am.

Fire

Joburg Emergency Services spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said the cause of the fire is being investigated.

“Upon arrival, EMS firefighters conducted evacuation and firefighting operations, ensuring all staff were safely evacuated and accounted for.

“The fire has been contained, with firefighters remaining on site to carry out damping-down operations” Khumalo said.

ALSO READ: Mossel Bay fire: Municipality issues strong warnings

No injuries

Khumalo added that smoke from the fire was still present in the area.

“At this time, no staff injuries have been reported.”

Chemical incident

Last week, at least four people were treated for minor injuries following the chemical incident in Cape Town.

Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services responded to calls of smoke emanating from Ecowize in Montague Gardens.

Photos posted on social media showed an orange vapour cloud hovering over the area following the chemical incident.

Orange vapour

Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, said the first responding officer immediately recognised that it was a chemical incident.

“Apart from evacuating the building, an isolation area was established as well as a 300 metre containment area. The Hazmat Technicians arrived on scene and will do a visual inspection to verify any thermal signatures and chemical reactions.

“They will be wearing fully encapsulated suits in order to work in the prevailing conditions. At this stage, four patients have been treated – one of whom has been transported to a nearby medical facility for further care,” Carelse said.

Area safe

Carelse said the hazmat technicians completed their assessment.

“The temperature of the container reaction started stabilising. The vapour cloud that hung over the area dissipated, and the area is deemed safe.”

Carelse said the building had been ventilated and handed over to the owners.

ALSO READ: A week of flame and rain rattles the Western Cape