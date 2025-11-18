No major incidents after torrential rainfall lashes Joburg

The province has been lashed by persistent rain.

Apart from a fatal accident in which two people were killed and a truck lost its load of coal on the N12 highway, no other major incidents were reported following torrential rainfall in Gauteng.

The province has been lashed by persistent rain with reports of flooded roads, fallen trees, power outages, and damaged infrastructure.

On Tuesday, residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy and cool weather with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Precautions

With more rain expected in the province, Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi urged motorists and residents to continue to take precautions against the adverse weather conditions.

“No major incidents were reported overnight and this morning, due to disruptive rainfall, motorists are urged to continue to exercise caution while driving, extend the safe following distance and avoid crossing flooded roads and low-lying bridges.”

Faith-based groups

Low-lying areas and residents living near river streams have also been advised to stay safe.

“Our residents in our low-lying areas, especially our informal settlements, are urged to avoid crossing river streams while conducting their daily activities. Our faith-based organizations are also urged to avoid visiting river streams to conduct baptisms and cleansing rituals.

“Since now, the water levels are much higher, there’s a risk for congregants being swept away while conducting baptisms and cleansing rituals,” Mulaudzi said.

High-alert

Mulaudzi said they will be monitoring the weather patterns.

“From our side, as the city of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services, together with our Disaster Management monitoring teams, our aquatic rescue units, we still remain on high alert, monitoring all seven regions of the city for any emergencies.”

Residents have been encouraged to call the emergency services call centre on 011 375 5911 for any emergencies.

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of severe thunderstorms with potential damage to infrastructure and property in parts of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), isolated showers expected in multiple other provinces, and high fire danger in the Northern and Western Cape.

