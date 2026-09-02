‘No member above the law,’ Saps say as Feroz Khan dismissed from service

Saps confirmed suspended Crime Intelligence deputy head Feroz Khan has been dismissed after being found guilty of misconduct.

The South African Police Service (Saps) says no member – regardless of rank – is above the law, as the cops confirmed that suspended Crime Intelligence deputy head Feroz Khan has been dismissed from service.

Khan’s dismissal comes after a legal setback on Monday when the Labour Court dismissed his urgent bid to stop a disciplinary process that could cost him his job.

Saps dismiss Major General Feroz Khan

He approached the court after an expedited disciplinary inquiry found him guilty of misconduct and bringing the Saps into disrepute while he was recovering from injuries sustained during a shooting in June.

The disciplinary proceedings were conducted under Saps Regulation 9, which allows serious misconduct matters to be dealt with through an “expeditious process“.

On 12 August, Khan’s legal representative requested a postponement, but he was absent again on 13 August, despite being offered the opportunity to participate virtually.

The hearing continued without him and found him guilty with a reported recommendation for dismissal.

Police national spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said on Wednesday evening that Major General Khan was deemed dismissed after he failed to appear before the designated senior officer responsible for dealing with the expeditious disciplinary process.

“Saps reiterates its commitment to accountability, discipline and professional conduct within the organisation,” she said.

‘No member is above the law’

“No member, regardless of rank or position, is above the law or the applicable disciplinary framework.”

Mathe said because the matter has been the subject of legal proceedings, the police will continue to respect the court and its decisions and provide more information where legally permissible.

The chairperson of parliament’s portfolio committee on police, Ian Cameron, welcomed the decision.

“We have pushed for accountability in this matter for a long time. Khan repeatedly turned to litigation as the disciplinary process progressed, but accountability cannot be litigated away,” Cameron said in a post on X.

“The criminal proceedings and outstanding matters before the Madlanga commission must now run their course.”

According to media reports, Khan’s legal team confirmed receipt of the Saps dismissal notice and that they will challenge his removal.

Legal team to challenge dismissal – reports

Earlier on Wednesday, the major-general was absent from Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court for the precious metals matter with co-accused Gauteng Hawks head Ebrahim Kadwa and businessman Tariq Downes.

The defence lawyers accused the state of delaying disclosure of the docket, charge sheet and witness list, saying it violates the accused’s right to a fair and speedy trial.

Downes’ lawyer said once documents are received, they may make representations to the Johannesburg Director of Public Prosecutions and National Director of Public Prosecutions Andy Mothibi to have the charges withdrawn. The case was postponed to 27 November 2026.

On Tuesday, Khan was due to testify before the Madlanga commission, but he sought a further postponement on medical grounds.

The commission’s chairperson, Mbuyiseli Madlanga, declined to force a medical examination but ruled that Khan must voluntarily agree to an independent medical exam by a jointly appointed doctor and submit a medical report and his long-overdue statement before any postponement will be considered.