‘No risk to electricity supply,’ Eskom says after Koeberg Unit 1 trip

Koeberg Unit 1 last underwent major maintenance in October 2025.

Eskom has confirmed that Koeberg Nuclear Power Station’s Unit 1 was safely taken offline after a turbine trip, with officials stressing that nuclear safety was never compromised and that the national grid remains stable.

The utility said Unit 1 was taken offline just before 1am on Thursday, 27 August 2026.

Operating conditions

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said plant monitoring confirmed that operating conditions remained stable throughout the event.

“Nuclear safety was never compromised, and there was no risk to employees, the public, or the environment. Koeberg’s protection and monitoring systems functioned as designed, ensuring the unit always remained safe.”

Mokwena said the removal of Unit 1’s capacity from the grid poses no risk to the national electricity supply.

“Eskom has sufficient generation capacity available, and the grid remains stable and secure.”

Maintenance

Koeberg Unit 1 last underwent major maintenance, which was completed in October 2025. Mokwena said the unit had operated reliably since then, although its generation was temporarily reduced in August as a precautionary measure due to seawater intake challenges linked to a sardine influx near the station’s cooling water system.

“During the same period, increased sardine mortality was reported along the Southwestern and West Coast.

“The matter remains the subject of an ongoing interagency investigation led by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE), and there is currently no evidence linking these incidents to Koeberg Nuclear Power Station’s operations,” Mokwena said.

Investigation

The cause of the turbine trip is currently under investigation.

Eskom said it remains “committed to transparency” and will provide updates as new information becomes available.

Koeberg contamination

Last month, Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa assured that the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station was safe following widespread reports of radioactive contamination during maintenance work, adding that the nuclear build programme will continue as planned.

Ramokgopa’s assurance followed three airborne contamination events recorded at Unit Two of the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station during planned maintenance between 30 June and 7 July.

This was due to a power outage to the ventilation units serving temporary maintenance tents inside the reactor building.

No radioactive material was released into the environment, and there was no risk to nearby communities.