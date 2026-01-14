No back-to-school for some pupils after Limpopo floods: Here are the affected areas [VIDEO]

Learners and teachers who had planned to go to school on Wednesday had to turn back as some struggled to pass through the Mohlapitsi River.

As thousands of children returned to school for the 2026 academic year, some pupils in Limpopo have missed the first day due to ravaging floods in the province.

Flooding

Flooding in several districts of Limpopo has left communities cut off, with authorities on high alert as heavy rain continues to fall, affecting Mopani, Vhembe, and parts of the Sekhukhune District.

MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) in Limpopo, Basikopo Makamu, called an emergency meeting this week to coordinate stakeholders to address the effects.

Affected areas

The meeting followed the South African Weather Service (Saws) issuing orange level 6 and level 9 warnings for parts of the province, warning of disruptive and potentially dangerous rainfall and an increased risk to life in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

For now, areas that are mostly affected in the two districts include

Ba-Phalaborwa

Collins Chabane

Greater Giyani

Greater Letaba

Greater Tzaneen

Maruleng

Makhado

Musina

Thulamela

Back to school?

“The South African Weather Services has, for now, indicated that the heavy rains might start subsiding around Saturday, but at the rate that it is raining, it is our duty to see to it that our people are taken care of in order to reduce disasters,” said Makamu

“We are happy because even the provincial Department of Education has also issued a circular, advising that schools that are in places that are badly affected should not let kids go to school for their safety.”

The Mohlapitsi river in Ga-Mampa village, Mafefe is overflowing as the Limpopo province continues to experience floods. Learners and teachers who had planned to go to school on Wednesday had to turn back as some struggled to pass through the river. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/n8O0OfAzkC — SABC News Radio (@SABCNews_Radio) January 14, 2026

Advisory

Makamu requested that all mayors working with district disaster officials prepare costed preliminary reports on the damage caused by the rain, to be submitted urgently to the Provincial Disaster Management Centre.

“We know that people have lost their belongings, others have had their properties damaged, and they do not have places to stay at the moment. Human dignity must be prioritised as well as their livelihood.”

The department reiterated its call on parents to monitor their children and prohibit them from playing in the rain, rivers, streams, and dams, as this can be dangerous.

