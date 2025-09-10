No suspicion of DUI in McLaren Cape Town crash – police

Nigerian rapper 3GAR Baby lost control of the multimillion-rand McLaren while travelling down High Level Road in Cape Town.

The police ministry says no blood or alcohol tests were conducted on Nigerian rapper Prince Daniel “3GAR Baby” Obioma after he crashed a McLaren sports car into a wall in Sea Point, Cape Town, in March.

According to the ministry’s recent reply to parliament, there was no information or reasonable suspicion to suggest that the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Driver promptly removed from the scene

“When members of the South African Police Service (Saps) arrived at the scene, the driver was already under medical care,” the ministry said in response to DA MP Nicholas Gotsell’s question about whether tests were conducted.

“Due to the nature of the collision and the injuries sustained, the driver was promptly removed from the scene by paramedics and transported to hospital.”

The high-speed crash happened after Obioma lost control of the multimillion-rand McLaren 570S coupe while travelling down High Level Road in the Western Cape suburb.

Video footage of the crash and the aftermath circulated on social media.

Warning: The media below may upset sensitive readers

Breaking News: Nigerian Singer 3gar Baby Narrowly survives Ghastly Car accident inside a McLaren Few minutes after posting this Dance Video on Instagram! Luckily he survived! Thank God for sparing his life pic.twitter.com/7MIXENksyt — Gossip Mill Nigeria (@GossipMillNaija) March 2, 2025

NPA ‘declined to prosecute’

The ministry said a charge of reckless and negligent driving was registered with the Sea Point police station, based on police observations of the scene and information gathered.

It said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), however, declined to prosecute.

“In cases of reckless and negligent driving, an arrest or formal charge is effected only after a decision is made by the [NPA],” it said.

ALSO READ: R7.2m McLaren 720S written off after crash in Cape Town

“The abovementioned case docket was investigated and presented to the NPA for decision, and they declined to prosecute.”

Concerns about accountability and enforcement

Speaking to The Citizen on Wednesday, Gotsell said the police’s comments contradict those of the NPA.

“There is still no answer as to whether Prince Obioma has been charged,” the DA MP said.

“[The NPA] previously confirmed that he will be charged,” he added.

In previous comments on social media, Gotsell said a police officer could have followed Obioma to the hospital to conduct tests, as standard procedure would have it.

“Unless the person is untouchable,” he said.

“This reeks and is exactly why cases like this must not be ignored. When a high-speed crash in a residential area doesn’t even prompt a blood test – and Saps claims there was ‘no reasonable suspicion’ – it sends a dangerous message: that DUI (driving under the influence) enforcement is optional and accountability is negotiable.”

The NPA had not responded to The Citizen’s questions at the time of going to publication.

NOW READ: WATCH: Cops investigating after Nigerian rapper crashes R3m McLaren 570S in Sea Point