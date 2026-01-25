No tenders for pals in the aftermath of floods, warn political parties

Ngwatle said declaring a national disaster should not become an opportunity for officials to dip their hands into the cookie jar.

While political parties have welcomed the decision to declare the floods in Limpopo and several other parts of the country a national disaster, they have warned about possible corruption and looting of relief funds.

The Limpopo provincial government said it would need R4 billion to restore communities ravaged by the violent storms.

“As it happened during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, President Cyril Ramaphosa made millions available for the provision and supply of personal protective equipment (PPEs) during the time, but a huge chunk of that money went to the pockets of business people with strong ties to politicians, mayors, MECs and other high-ranking government officials.

“A lot of those who won tenders to supply the PPEs did so through dubious means, and instead of the money helping the sick, it lined the pockets of those with high government connections,” said Aubrey Ngwatle, president of the Socialist Agenda of the Dispossessed Africans (SADA) on Friday.

Hands in the cookie jar

Ngwatle said declaring a national disaster should not become an opportunity for “greedy government officials to dip their hands into the national disaster funds’ cookie jar”.

“Our warning to our government leaders is that the declaration of a national disaster should not be turned into the so-called tenders for pals, jobs for pals, and comrades. It must be for all who qualify to deliver services with precision and distinction,” said Ngwatle.

Decision welcomed

The ANC in Limpopo said the declaration was an important decision that recognises the severe impact the floods have had on communities, infrastructure, and livelihoods.

Party provincial secretary Vhamusanda Reuben Madadzhe said in a statement that the declaration will unlock vital support for recovery and rebuilding in communities struck by the disaster.

“We commend the efforts of the government at all levels for the rapid assessment of the situation and the steps taken to provide immediate relief. The classification as a national disaster allows for a coordinated response that will mobilise resources, repair infrastructure, and restore essential services, which is critical for stabilising affected communities”

Madadzhe called on all ANC structures in Limpopo to actively support and work alongside the government in responding to the disaster.

“Furthermore, the ANC in Limpopo urges ANC members to engage with local authorities, community organisations, and civil society to ensure that relief and assistance reach those most affected, including families who have lost loved ones, homes, and sources of livelihood.

“We also appeal to all sectors of society to show solidarity with those impacted by the floods. In this regard, the ANC in Limpopo has also initiated the collection of essential items to assist affected families.

We reaffirm our commitment to the people of Limpopo and pledge to continue supporting recovery and reconstruction efforts and contributing to long-term measures aimed at strengthening resilience against future disasters,” he said.

Focus now on humanitarian aid

The DA’s provincial chairperson, Windy Wilson, said while the worst of the severe weather appeared to be nearing an end, urgent attention now needs to be on strengthening humanitarian assistance, assessing the full extent of damage and losses, restoring essential services, repairing and rebuilding infrastructure.

“Particularly, that which supports humanitarian relief, service delivery, and critical supply-chain and economic activity,” Wilson added.

