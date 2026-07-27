Noise warning for residents in this Cape Town area from now until November

The roadworks are scheduled to run for four months.

Oakdale and Bellville residents were warned to brace for months of noise and disruption as the City of Cape Town began roadworks in the area from Monday, 27 July 2026.

The City’s Urban Mobility Directorate confirmed that maintenance work was underway on several streets in Oakdale, Bellville.

“The City of Cape Town’s Urban Mobility Directorate hereby advises the public of roadworks along segments of Pioneer Street, Northumberland Street, Aylesbury Road and Raglan Avenue in Oakdale, Bellville,” the city said.

The project was described as routine upkeep aimed at extending the lifespan of the city’s roads.

Work timeline and noise disruption

The roadworks are scheduled to run for four months, starting immediately.

According to the city, the project would continue “from Monday 27 July 2026 until Monday 30 November 2026 between 7am and 5pm, Monday to Friday, weather permitting and provided there are no unforeseen delays.”

Residents and businesses in the affected streets were told to expect increased noise levels during working hours throughout this period.

The city cautioned, however, that the schedule was not fixed. It noted that “the above-mentioned dates can change due to unforeseen circumstances,” leaving open the possibility that the works could run longer than planned.

Traffic disruptions and detours

Motorists using the affected roads were told to prepare for delays in both directions.

The city said “traffic moving in both directions will be affected” for the duration of the project. To manage the flow of vehicles through the work zones, personnel would be stationed on site.

“Flag personnel will direct traffic through temporary detours around the work area,” the city said, adding that “work areas will be demarcated to regulate traffic flow.”

Parking along the affected streets was also flagged as a concern.

The city warned that any vehicles left in the road that interfered with construction work would face consequences, stating that “vehicles parked in the road and obstructing the maintenance work, will be moved or towed.”

Safety advice for road users

The city urged drivers and pedestrians to take extra care while passing through the construction zones.

Motorists were advised to “be cautious while work is underway,” to “lower your speed” and to “pay attention to road signs.” Road users were also told to remain alert at all times near the sites.

Beyond general caution, the city pointed to specific hazards drivers should watch for.

It advised people to “look out for uneven road surfaces” and to “be mindful of the construction workers” operating in the area.

Motorists were further encouraged to build extra time into their journeys, with the city recommending that people “factor in longer travel time” when planning trips through Oakdale and Bellville.

Congestion expected

The city acknowledged that the roadworks were likely to cause traffic build-up in the surrounding area over the coming months.

It advised that “congestion is expected, so it is recommended that road users consider alternative routes” for the duration of the project.

In closing, the city expressed appreciation for residents’ understanding as the work got underway.

“We thank you for your cooperation and patience,” the city said.