Mandla’s mother Nolusapho carried Mandela name with ‘dignity, humility, compassion,” ANC says

The ANC says late President Nelson Mandela’s former daughter-in-law, Nolusapho Mandela, was a “revered matriarch” who carried the Mandela name with dignity, humility, and compassion.

The party conveyed its heartfelt condolences to the Mandela family on the passing of Nolusapho, who was also the widow of his son, Makgatho Mandela.

Passing

Nolusapho passed away on Sunday, 12 January 2026, at the age of 75, following an illness.

ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu said Nolusapho will be missed.

“As the mother of Mandla Mandela, she played an important role in nurturing family unity and exemplified values of care, resilience, and service to others.

“The ANC conveys its deepest sympathies to the Mandela family, relatives, friends, and all those whose lives were touched by Mama Nolusapho Mandela. We wish the family strength during this time of mourning and trust that they will find comfort in the legacy of love, grace, and dignity she leaves behind,” Bhengu said.

‘Unconditional love’

In a memorial notice shared by Mandla Mandela, the family expressed its deep sadness at Nolusapho’s passing.

“She blessed us with unconditional love. boundless strength, and countless treasured memories. Her spirit will forever guide and comfort us.

“During this difficult time, the family respectfully requests privacy as we mourn and honour her life. Thank you for your understanding, love, and support.”

Support

Nolusapho was close to Mandla and instrumental in guiding him when he assumed traditional leadership in Mvezo in 2007, the birthplace of Nelson Mandela.

In October 2025, Nolusapho joined calls for Israeli authorities to release Mandla, after he was detained while transporting humanitarian aid to Gaza as part of the Global Sumud Flotilla.

Memorial

ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, will attend Nolusapho’s memorial service at 2pm on Wednesday.

“The secretary-general will convey the condolences of the ANC and pay tribute to the life, dignity, and contribution of Mamu Nolusapho Mandela-Perry,” the party said.

The memorial is expected to take place at the Catholic Church of the Resurrection in Bryanston.

