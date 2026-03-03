Collapsed Ormonde building appears to have been illegal, set to be demolished

Preliminary information provided to Johannesburg municipal officials suggest no approved plans exist for collapsed structure.

The search continues for the owners of a building that collapsed in Johannesburg on Monday, with the structure earmarked to be demolished.

Non-compliance with building regulations is believed to have been a factor in the structural collapse that killed at least eight people.

The collapse trapped several labourers under the rubble.

City officials were on scene as the tragedy developed, providing updates on their initial findings.

No approved plans

Joburg mayor Dada Morero said on Tuesday that the building appears to have been built in contravention of bylaws and that the owners of the building would be served with a notice before demolition of the structure. An investigation into the building’s construction has started and is set to continue for around two weeks.

Morero said the City has been trying to locate the owners but has been unsuccessful.

Speaking to the media as crews continued rescue operations on Monday night, Johannesburg City Manager Floyd Brink suggested the building’s paperwork was not in order.

“Looking at preliminary investigations, we cannot seem to find any form of approved plans because in an area like this, you should have had an SDF, as well as any other approved building plans.

“At this point, we do have our engineers on site, as well as our building control officials, and we are now busy looking at the structural integrity of this particular building.

“We are trying for our teams to have our teams work around the clock, but at some point, if it becomes unsafe for them to do so, we will have to call it off and continue again in the morning, Brink said.

MMC for Community Safety Mngcini Tshwaku was on scene earlier, where he pointed out the dangerous proximity of overhead powerlines.

“It is not safe at all. These are things we are going to be looking at, because you can have a spark, these are some live wires,” said the MMC.

He added that officials had identified the contractors and engineers responsible for the site, but had not yet been able to make contact with them.

‘Unapproved structures endanger lives’

Rescue operations resumed on Tuesday morning, with the death toll soon rising.

“Two patients have been located and the teams are working on extracting them from under the concrete slab. One patient remains unaccounted for, bringing the total confirmed death toll to eight.

“One of the two bodies have been recovered. Search continuous to extract the other located patient and one still missing,” stated City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Xolile Khumalo.

The city’s emergency services said the exact cause of the collapse had not yet been determined, with Tshwaku later stating a concrete slab had given way.

“According to preliminary reports, the concrete slab dividing the structure into two storeys caved in and collapsed, leading to significant structural failure,” the MMC said

The ANC’s Johannesburg Region on Tuesday called for an investigation to determine if health, safety and labour regulations had been followed.

“The safety and well-being of workers and residents must never be compromised for profit or expediency.

“Illegal and unapproved structures endanger lives and place the entire community at risk,” the branch stated.

