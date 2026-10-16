North West businessman to appear in court after arrest for Madlanga no-show

The businessman is under investigation in a separate fraud and corruption probe linked to the Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality in North West.

A North West businessman arrested at OR Tambo International Airport, allegedly travelling to the UAE with his family, became “very evasive”, and investigators are seeking him for allegedly failing to appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

The official, who has not been identified, was handcuffed at the airport on Thursday night, 16 October 2026, just moments before he was set to board an international flight.

Suliman Carrim?

Media reports claimed the man was North West businessman and former ANC North West Regional Treasurer Suliman Carrim, but police did not confirm this, only saying that the man was meant to appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

The 49-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Friday after members of the Saps Commission Recommendations Task Team and the police’s cold case unit dramatically arrested him overnight.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said investigators were alerted when the businessman was flagged at the airport while attempting to leave South Africa.

“We can confirm that we arrested a 49-year-old suspect last night at OR Tambo International Airport. He was flagged by our cold case unit on charges of fraud and corruption that are under investigation and relate to the Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality in the North West Province,” said Mathe.

Police said the arrest stemmed from the suspect’s alleged failure to return to the Madlanga commission after he had previously appeared before the inquiry and was requested to provide additional documentation.

“When he was required to appear again and to provide further documentation, he failed to provide valid reasons as to why he could not appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry,” Mathe said.

Criminal case

The commission’s secretary later opened a criminal case, which the Commission Recommendations Task Team registered and investigated.

Mathe stressed that the Madlanga commission has the authority of a court and that witnesses summoned before it must cooperate.

“The team has been looking for this particular suspect. He’s been very evasive, and we all know that if you are subpoenaed and expected to appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, it operates like a court, and you can be held in contempt of court,” she said.

Fleeing SA?

While reports circulated that the businessman may have been attempting to flee the country, Mathe said investigators had not established evidence to support that claim.

“At this stage, we do not have such information and evidence. What we do know is that he had a return ticket. He was flying out of the country with his family,” she said.

Police confirmed the arrest was executed because of the outstanding investigation linked to his failure to appear before the commission.

“The broader goal is to ensure that those who have been mentioned at the Madlanga commission, and those who have been subpoenaed, do present themselves to the commission to answer to all that they’re facing,” Mathe said.

Sources said the businessman was travelling to the United Arab Emirates with his wife and family when police intercepted him.

Fraud

Mathe also revealed that the businessman is under investigation in a separate fraud and corruption probe linked to the Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality in North West.

“In the case of the cold case unit, we know that the matter is at an advanced stage. The team has been seized with this particular investigation from last year,” she said.

Because the investigation remains active, Mathe said police would not disclose additional details.

“The matter is quite sensitive and is still under investigation, and we will not divulge any further details.”

Identity

The Saps spokesperson further explained why police had initially declined to publicly identify the businessman.

“He hasn’t appeared in court. If a suspect has not formally appeared before court, he cannot be named. He will be named after he has appeared before the magistrate and has been formally charged,” Mathe said.