North-West man killed in explosion while cutting metal for recycling

Police in Ikageng in the North West have launched an investigation into a deadly explosion that claimed the life of a 22-year-old man in Promosa on Saturday evening, 10 January 2026.

The victim was working in his yard, cutting metal pieces with an electric grinder for recycling when tragedy struck.

A witness reported hearing a sudden loud bang.

“Upon inspection, the man was found lying on the ground with multiple open wounds and he was unresponsive,” said police spokesperson Constable Thuto Bobelo.

Emergency responders rushed the victim to Promosa Clinic, where medical staff declared him dead on arrival.

Explosive device identified

Following notification of the incident, police deployed specialists from the Explosive Unit to examine the scene.

Their investigation uncovered critical evidence about the cause of the explosion.

Bobelo explained that experts conducted a thorough inspection of the area. “The examination revealed the presence of shrapnel consistent with a nose fuse of an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) device,” he said.

The discovery confirmed that the victim had unknowingly been attempting to cut through a dangerous explosive device, mistaking it for ordinary scrap metal.

Public safety warning issued

Authorities have issued an urgent appeal to residents to exercise caution when encountering unfamiliar metal objects.

“Police urge members of the public to remain vigilant and exercise extreme caution when handling unknown or discarded metal objects, as some may be potentially dangerous explosive devices,” Bobelo warned.

He added that residents should avoid collecting unidentified items, particularly those found near military training facilities, where such ordnance may be present.

Acting provincial police commissioner Major General Ryno Naidoo addressed the broader safety concerns facing communities.

He emphasised the police’s “firm commitment to eradicating illegal explosives in communities and ensuring public safety”.

