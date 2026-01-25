North West MMC Wesley Kgang arrested for drunk driving, assault and resisting arrest [VIDEOS]

Kgang is facing charges of drunk driving, assault, crimen injuria, malicious damage to property and resisting arrest

Wesley Kgang, an ANC councillor and member of the mayoral committee (MMC) at City of Matlosana municipality, North West, is to appear in court in Klerksdorp on Monday after he was arrested and charged with drunken driving in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Kgang is also facing charges of assault, crimen injuria, malicious damage to property and resisting arrest after he was involved in a scuffle with the cops and later allegedly assaulted a female traffic official. This after the MMC was caught by traffic officers in Klerksdorp on Saturday morning while allegedly driving under the influence.

Video footage circulating on social media over the weekend showed Kgang, who is MMC for local economic development in Matlosana, involved in a scuffle with a group of at least three traffic cops who were taking him to a waiting police vehicle. He was forced into the vehicle as he refused to enter voluntarily.

North West police spokesperson Lt Col Sam Tselanyane said it is alleged that on 24 January 2026 at around 6:30am, traffic officials who were busy with routine patrols spotted a black sedan vehicle in Leask Street driving while facing the oncoming traffic. Tselanyane said a female traffic official allegedly stopped and approached the driver, who appeared to be under the influence of liquor.

When the cops questioned the councillor and informed him of his arrest, Kgang allegedly became aggressive and started to attack the female officials. The male officials who were there tried to intervene, which is when the resistance escalated.

Female officer injured

Police were also called to the scene and the man was restrained by the officials and taken to a police vehicle.

“The female official sustained an injury on her left hand. It is alleged that, while on the way to the health facility to draw blood samples, the suspect hit and broke the window of the traffic vehicle. The suspect was eventually taken to Stilfontein Health Centre to draw blood and resistance continued and ultimately taken to the Stilfontein Police Station and the blood sample was ultimately taken from him.

“The suspect will face the drunken driving, resisting arrest, assault on traffic official and malicious damage to property. He is detained and is expected to appear before the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court on Monday,” Tselanyane said.

