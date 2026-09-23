Norwood racist abuse video condemned by SAJBD as victim opens crimen injuria case

The incident was captured by 35 year old content creator who insists the confrontation was not road rage but targeted hate speech.

The South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) has condemned a viral video showing a Jewish man using racist and abusive language outside a synagogue in Norwood, warning that such behaviour undermines community trust and the values of dignity and coexistence.

The incident was captured by 35‑year‑old content creator Abdur Rahamaan, who insists the confrontation was not road rage but targeted hate speech.

Clash

He said the clash began when the man nearly collided with his car, hooted aggressively, and then threatened his life, his family, and Muslims in general before driving off.

Rahamaan recorded the tirade only after the abuse ended, and the footage later circulated widely online.

He rejected suggestions that the clash was road rage, stressing that his response reflected Muslim values of peace and restraint. He urged communities to de‑escalate tensions and foster coexistence in Norwood, a multicultural suburb home to Muslim, Christian, Jewish and other communities.

Video

The SAJBD said it was aware of the video and described the behaviour as offensive and unacceptable.

“The SAJBD unequivocally condemns racist and hateful speech, irrespective of whom it is directed at, and this outrage is mirrored by our community. The man’s behaviour is offensive and unacceptable.

“It is particularly unfortunate that this incident ended outside a Jewish place of worship, as this behaviour is the antithesis of what places of worship represent,” the organisation noted.

Hate speech

It emphasised that racist and hateful speech is unequivocally condemned, and that the incident represents the individual alone.

“Norwood is a multicultural suburb, which includes Muslim, Christian, Jewish, and other communities. It is important that we do everything to de-escalate the friction between these communities and rather allow for a spirit of respectful co-existence.”

The SAJBD further called for efforts to reduce friction between communities and promote respectful co‑existence, saying South Africans must work together to uphold dignity and equality.

Case opened

Rahamaan has since opened a case at Norwood Police Station following the confrontation on 21 September 2026.

His lawyers, Asif Ismail and Riad Amanjee of IA Law, confirmed that a charge of crimen injuria – a criminal offence in South Africa involving the unlawful and intentional serious impairment of an individual’s dignity – has been laid against the accused.

The firm said it will work with investigating officers to preserve evidence and ensure justice is served.

In addition, IA Law intends to lodge a complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission, citing the broader responsibility to confront racism and Islamophobia.