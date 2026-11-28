Mbeki said although he never knew Mlambo-Ncuka's views on the current ANC's electoral performance, she probably 'cried' over the party's decline.

The internal disputes of the ANC were at play on Saturday when former president Thabo Mbeki used the state funeral of the late former deputy president Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka to continue his criticism of the party.

Mbeki has repeatedly criticised the ANC and President Cyril Ramaphosa for corruption and its electoral decline over the years. The party went from 45.59% in 2021 to 30.76% in 2026, in what ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has described as a “catastrophe”.

Earlier this month, Mbeki said Ramaphosa would have taken the “correct” position if reports that he had offered to vacate office were true.

“How do you continue to lead if you are responsible for a catastrophe? So I thought what is being reported about is correct; what President Ramaphosa’s position is, I think, is correct. And maybe the rest of the leadership should take the same position,” Mbeki told Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s podcast, African Renaissance Podcast.

Mbeki on ANC decline

Addressing mourners at Mlambo-Ngcuka’s funeral on Saturday, Mbeki contrasted the ANC of her era with the current party, saying the party’s electoral performance reflected the work done by its leaders.

Mbeki said although he never knew Mlambo-Ngcuka’s views on the current ANC’s electoral performance, she probably “cried” over the party’s decline.

“When the ANC got 70% of the votes, it was not an accident; it was because of her work. I have never asked her about this, but I’m quite certain that she cried when she looked at what had happened because that’s a 70% drop to a 40% drop in 2026,” said Mbeki.

“I’m quite certain she would have wept to see the masses of our people desert ANC in the way they have. She must have asked herself, ‘But what have we done wrong that this organisation, African National Congress of all organisations, gets deserted by the masses of our people in the way that it has?’

“We’ve got to tell the truth, what is it that happened that in 22 years we came down from 70 to 30%?

“One of the things I think we must tell her is that the forces that fought the ANC for many decades, hoping that the apartheid system would continue for a millennium, never gave up when 1994 came.

“They did not give up the fight; their strategic goal remained the same: that this ‘ANC is our enemy and must be defeated and destroyed’. That’s part of what accounts for this drop from 70% to 30% in 22 years.”

Internal ‘forces’

Mbeki said while external forces contributed to the ANC’s decline, a “sense of comfort” also played a role, with party leaders believing that the country’s liberation meant external forces would abandon their fight.

“I would like to say that we have no choice but to try our best to recover from this disaster that has befallen us, and the reason for that is that it’s about the lives of ordinary people.

“I’m talking about levels of unemployment increasing; everyday levels of poverty increasing.

“We need more Phumziles; we need a lot more Phumziles because part of what has gone wrong is that many people who wear T-shirts of the ANC, as she did, are not, in fact, the ANC.”

Ramaphosa: ‘Not the platform’

While delivering his eulogy, Ramaphosa could not resist briefly responding to Mbeki’s comments. Ramaphosa said Mlambo-Ngcuka’s funeral was not the right platform to discuss internal ANC matters. However, Ramaphosa said discussions about the ANC’s challenges should start by examining where the problems began.

“I will therefore not dwell on the very important matters that former president Thabo Mbeki has raised about his organisation,” said Ramaphosa.

“This is not the platform for us to do so; however, former president Thabo Mbeki has raised very important issues, and these are matters that we need to discuss in the confines of the African National Congress.

“When we do so, we should begin by dealing with where the problems that the ANC is going through really started and the origin and be as truthful as we possibly can.”

Mbalula: ‘Mbeki never criticised Mbeki publicly’

On Friday, the ANC held a media briefing, and Mbalula responded to Mbeki’s public criticism of the ANC. He said Mbeki’s analysis of the party’s performance was important, but needed to be shared privately.

“Telling the ANC through the press doesn’t build the organisation. If our stalwart believes in a consultative conference, then present and engage the NEC, not through the media. Where we are now, we need to listen to each other, but one can’t be a stalwart and criticise and attack the ANC in public,” said Mbalula.

“Internal mechanisms have always been there, even during the days of President Nelson Mandela, who never criticised President Mbeki publicly but instead went to the NEC.

“When he did, I was there; Peter Mokaba was still alive. President Mandela called Malusi Gigaba and me to his house in Houghton and shared his view on the Aids matter, and that he was not going public about it. He never called a press conference and addressed the media about it. Madiba came to the NEC meeting, presented and never went public.

“Cde Joe Modise said in that meeting, ‘Madiba, you had your time to lead; leave Cde Thabo to lead’. Madiba adhered, and after the lunch break, left the meeting.

“Now that’s what a stalwart does; nobody is saying that we did well, no one is gloating. Stalwarts must assist us and give us constructive advice and analysis.”

Records show Mandela publicly criticising Mbeki’s administration for its Aids policy.