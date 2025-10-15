South African’s US visa ‘revoked’ over Charlie Kirk comments

At least six people have reportedly had their US visas revoked for their comments following Charlie Kirk's assassination.

The US State department has revoked the visa of a South African who is accused of “celebrating” the assassination of Charlie Kirk, the co-founder of the conservative student organisation Turning Point USA (TPUSA).

Kirk was shot dead on a Utah college campus last month, in an assassination caught on video.

His murder equally sparked grief from his supporters and no sympathy from those who disagreed strongly with his controversial views.

‘Visa revoked’

Among those who shared no sympathy were several social media users who were flagged by the US government for “celebrating the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk”.

“The United States has no obligation to host foreigners who wish death on Americans,” said the US State department on social media on Tuesday.

It listed at least six holders of the US visa who it said were no longer welcome in that country, the list included “a South African national mocked Americans grieving the loss of Kirk, saying ‘they’re hurt that the racist rally ended in attempted martyrdom’ and alleging ‘he was used to astroturf a movement of white nationalist trailer trash'”.

Although the department censored the names behind the posts on X, Nota Nhlamulo Baloyi’s classification of white people as “Neanderthals” gave his identity away.

Following the murder of Kirk, Nota posted: “Neanderthals can’t have their cake and eat it. This weekend, they went openly anti-black racist, and now they’re hurt that the racist rally ended in attempted martyrdom? Charlie Kirk won’t be remembered as a hero. He was used to astroturf a movement of white nationalist trailer trash.”

Nota responded to the US State department’s announcement with an apology.

“I would like to make it know[n] that I unconditionally apologise to all those who felt my post was insensitive and ill-timed in any context. I have noted the reactions and responses of no more than 10 comments to a post, which I feel were prompted by the state department’s announcement,” shared Nota on social media.

Past complaints

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) in February expressed its intention to take Nota to the Equality Court for hate speech over these comments about white people.

However, Nota requested to resolve the matter through mediation.

As part of the settlement, he had to undergo diversity, sensitivity training and community service.

He also publicly apologised for the comments.

“I specifically wish to apologise to the white community for my remarks. My words were hurtful and inappropriate, and I deeply regret any pain they may have caused,” said Nota at the time.

Other offenders

An Argentine national’s visa was also revoked for apparently posting that Kirk “devoted his entire life spreading racist, xenophobic, misogynistic rhetoric.”

A Mexican national’s visa was revoked for posting that Kirk “died being a racist, he died being a misogynist”, adding that “there are people who deserve to die. There are people who would make the world better off dead.”

A Brazilian national’s visa was revoked for sharing that “Charlie Kirk was the reason for a Nazi rally where they marched in homage to him” and that Kirk “died too late”.

A German national’s visa was revoked for apparently sharing “When fascists die, democrats don’t complain.” This, as a Paraguayan national, is accused of having shared that “Charlie Kirk was a son of a b**** and he died by his own rules.”

This comes just as US President Donald Trump hailed Kirk as a “martyr for truth and freedom”. Kirk was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Tuesday.