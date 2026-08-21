NPA drops charges against Khumalo and other Crime Intelligence officials [VIDEOS]

The charges stemmed from the appointment of Brigadier Dineo Mokwele.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has withdrawn all fraud and corruption charges against seven senior Crime Intelligence officials, including the divisional head, General Dumisani Khumalo, and his co-accused, without conditions.

Khumalo appeared briefly in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Friday, where the court handed down the decision.

Charges

The charges stemmed from the appointment of Brigadier Dineo Mokwele as head of the Technical Support Services Unit at Crime Intelligence.

The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) alleged that Mokwele lacked the required qualifications for the post and accused Khumalo and other senior officers of manipulating the recruitment process in an attempt to capture Crime Intelligence.

Idac, which led the prosecution, told the court that the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) had accepted representations to permanently stay the prosecution.

Withdrawal

Last month, NPA head Andy Mothibi announced the charges would be dropped after the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry revealed that the investigation was incomplete.

NPA spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago stressed that the withdrawal was final.

“Withdrawal is a withdrawal. Whether conditional or unconditional is irrelevant,” he said, adding that while new evidence could reopen the matter, this was unlikely.

‘Little prospects’

He noted the NPA had assessed prospects and found little chance of success.

“From where we are sitting, it is withdrawn. They want to investigate; they can investigate, but as far as we are concerned, the matter is withdrawn.”

Kganyago confirmed that the review process involving suspended National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola is ongoing, describing reviews and representations as routine.

“This process is happening as we speak, and the outcome will be communicated once finalised. We don’t want to say we’ll be ready next week or whatever – all processes must be followed.”

Reputational concerns

He acknowledged reputational concerns, saying the NPA is conducting lifestyle audits and qualification reviews.

“We want that place to have proper processes, and we’ve given ourselves six months to do that so we can regain the respect of the public.”

Khumalo committed

Khumalo, speaking to the media, said he remains committed to serving South Africans.

“One is ready to continue doing what is right and serving the people of South Africa… the whole piece did not have an impact in terms of our commitment and our calling.”

Asked if he felt vindicated, he replied: “I will not want to go that far… I’ll just say the truth, at least it sits out, whether through Madlanga or court processes,” he said.

He described the targeting of Crime Intelligence officials as “very concerning for the country”.

[WATCH] “The truth at least is out,” Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo welcomes the official withdrawal of the fraud and corruption charges against him and his co-accused. #Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/CkZ2YtbAO4 – Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) August 21, 2026

‘Emotional moment’

An emotional Mokwele called the withdrawal a “deeply emotional moment”.

Mokwele welcomed the state’s decision, saying it allows her to finally focus on rebuilding her life.

“I feel like today I can finally put this chapter behind me… the past seven months have been among the most difficult,” she said.

She described the trauma of arrest and prosecution as something she “would not wish even upon my worst enemy”.

Ordeal

Mokwele said the ordeal had affected her emotionally, professionally and financially, but expressed gratitude to her family, colleagues and legal team.

“Today, the unconditional withdrawal brings me enormous relief. It does not undo everything that happened; however, it gives me freedom to start rebuilding my life.”

[WATCH] Brigadier Dineo Mokwele says she would rather not focus on her victimisation but rather reforming the criminal justice system to prevent a repeat of the abuse of power. This follows the withdrawal of fraud and corruption charges against her. #Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/RjdKzQW4cD – Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) August 21, 2026

Public service

She emphasised her commitment to public service.

“I chose to show up every day, because I believe in my truth and I believe in South Africa.”

Looking ahead, she said she would focus on healing and family while advocating for reform.

“Let us not only focus on the victimisation I suffered, but instead use our platforms to push for governance reform. Clearly, there are gaps.”

Mokwele was arrested alongside Khumalo and five others in June 2025, and faces corruption and fraud charges relating to her employment.