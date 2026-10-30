NPA freezes Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni’s R99m empire in major extortion crackdown

The restraint order stems from an ongoing South African Police Service investigation into alleged extortion and related criminal offences.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) in Mpumalanga has obtained a provisional restraint order over assets valued at an estimated R99 million allegedly linked to taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni and others suspected of involvement in organised criminal activities, including extortion.

The Mpumalanga Division of the High Court in Middelburg granted the order on 28 September 2026 in terms of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA).

The other individuals named in the matter are Philemon Makhaya Msiza, Mvimbi Daniel Masilela, Oupa Sindane, and Rose Sibanyoni.

Restraint order

NPA spokesperson Kaiser Kganyago said the restraint order stems from an ongoing South African Police Service (SAPS) investigation into alleged extortion and related criminal offences.

“The restrained assets include movable and immovable property believed to represent proceeds derived from criminal activities.”

According to the NPA, the asset portfolio includes properties in exclusive golf estates in Centurion, as well as several residential properties in Centurion and Pretoria.

Luxury vehicles

The order covers luxury vehicles, including Ferraris, a Porsche, a Lexus, Mercedes-Benz vehicles, and BMWs.

The court order also compels the defendants to surrender various bank accounts and investments to a curator appointed by the court.

Kganyago said the order advances one of POCA’s key objectives by ensuring that those accused of benefiting from criminal activity do not continue to enjoy the proceeds while legal processes unfold.

“The restraint order was obtained on the basis that the assets constitute realisable property and represent benefits allegedly derived from criminal activities,” he said.

Threat

The NPA said organised crime continues to pose a significant threat to South Africa’s economy and communities.

“If left unchecked, extortion and related criminal activities undermine legitimate businesses, discourage investment and impede economic growth,” Kganyago said.

The restraint order remains provisional as investigations and related legal proceedings continue.

Court

Sibanyoni and his three co-accused appeared in the Delmas Magistrate’s Court on charges of extortion and money laundering linked to an alleged scheme involving a Mpumalanga road construction project.

The State claims the accused forced businessman Thomas Tengane Ntuli to pay more than R2.2 million in “protection fees” between 2022 and 2025.

During the hearing, the prosecution told the court of alleged threats against the investigating team, but defence lawyers strongly objected, arguing the issue had not been raised with them beforehand and that it unfairly cast the accused in a negative light.

Former NDPPs Shaun Abrahams and Menzi Simelane denied their clients were linked to any threats and criticised the State’s approach as an “ambush”.

The court also relaxed the accused’s bail conditions, reducing reporting requirements from weekly to monthly, and postponed the matter to 20 April 2027 for further investigation