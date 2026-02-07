Questions mount over JDA CEO Themba Mathibe case as NPA orders probe

The 28-year-old faces money laundering charges after police found hundreds of thousands of rands in cash at his home.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has moved to contain growing controversy after allegations surfaced that a senior official improperly influenced the handling of a high-profile case involving Johannesburg Development Agency (JDA) CEO Themba Mathibe.

Mathibe was arrested on 26 January at his residence in Bryanston after police allegedly discovered large sums of cash stored on the premises.

The 28-year-old was later charged with money laundering and granted R50 000 bail by the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court.

Official ‘derails’ JDA CEO Themba Mathibe enrolment

Public concern intensified when it emerged on Saturday, 7 February, that the case had not been enrolled at the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crime Court, according to News24.

A senior director in the NPA’s Gauteng office reportedly declined to proceed with enrolment, citing that only R450 000 — rather than the reported R2 million — had been found in Mathibe’s possession.

Both the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) and the South African Police Service (Saps) have since confirmed that investigations related to the matter are ongoing.

National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe did not rule out additional arrests, following reports that Mathibe allegedly told law enforcement authorities the cash belonged to two City of Johannesburg Members of the Mayoral Committee (MMCs).

The NPA confirmed that newly appointed National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Andy Mothibi has requested a detailed briefing from acting Johannesburg Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Livingstone Sakata on the handling of the case.

An internal probe has also been initiated to assess whether proper procedures were followed and whether any misconduct occurred.

City Power scandal

The NPA further acknowledged allegations raised in a separate News24 article published on 31 January 2026 titled “NPA ‘stalls’ R64m City Power fraud, corruption case, despite arrest warrants”.

That article alleges that the NPA’s Gauteng office failed to act on the Hawks’ completed investigation into a R64 million fraud and corruption case involving four City Power executives, effectively delaying arrests and prosecutions.

The institution noted that both reports suggest that the cases could not be enrolled despite indications that sufficient evidence existed to proceed with prosecutions.

“In as much as the NDPP is constrained in passing judgment on the manner in which both matters have been handled, he is concerned with the public perception created, hence the urgent investigation to ascertain the veracity of the allegations, in order to swiftly put adequate measures to address these matters,” Bulelwa Makeke, NPA’s head of communications, said in a statement on Saturday.

Makeke added: “Advocate Mothibi assures the public that where alleged criminality is identified with relevant and admissible evidence, impunity will never be allowed, and accountability will be ensured in all those matters to ensure that the rule of law is upheld.”

