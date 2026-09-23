NPA reviews Idac cases, lifestyle audits ordered as Masemola cleared

The lifestyle audits will exclude former IDAC head, Andrea Johnson.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed it will review all cases handled by the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC), including the high-profile Medicare24 matter, to determine whether sufficient evidence exists to prosecute.

NPA head Andy Mothibi has ordered lifestyle audits for IDAC investigators and prosecutors, as well as the NPA’s leadership, as part of a sweeping integrity drive.

Lifestyle audits

Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said Mothibi requested the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to conduct lifestyle audits on 29 management and executive committee members when he assumed office in February 2026.

Kganyago added that audits will continue for IDAC members, excluding former head Andrea Johnson, who has since resigned.

He confirmed that all matters before Idac will be reviewed to determine whether prosecutions can proceed,

Guided by law

Kganyago stressed that the process will be guided strictly by evidence and the law.

“As far as we are concerned, all the other remaining people are going to continue with this matter, with the evidence before us,” Kganyago said.

“If we find that there is not enough evidence against someone, we will not be shy to withdraw those charges. But if there is prima facie evidence, you will have to go through the court system and ultimately clear yourself.”

Review

Kganyago emphasised that the review was not triggered by external legal submissions but had already been initiated internally. He confirmed that lifestyle audits are central to IDAC’s “reset” and cover prosecutors, investigators, and NPA management.

“We are going to have lifestyle audits done on IDAC members together with the management at NPA itself. Ms Johnson was part of the audit as a member of Exco, but since she has resigned, we cannot enforce that further.”

Apology to Masemola

On the question of whether National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola is owed an apology, Kganyago said the NPA would wait for the oversight judge’s findings.

“We have not determined as yet whether it was deliberate misconduct. Once that is determined, then we will consider the answer to that question.”

Free to go

On Tuesday, 22 September, charges against Masemola in connection with the controversial South African Police Service (Saps)-Medicare24 tender were formally withdrawn, and he was free to go.

South Africa’s top cop was suspended after being accused of failing to provide oversight in the multi-million-rand health contract awarded to Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Masemola faced four charges for violation of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) in connection with a health services tender awarded to Matlala’s company, Medicare 24 Tshwane District.

Masemola’s possible return to work is on the cards, and a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa is also reportedly being considered at the moment.

Possible return to work

Speaking to the media following his court appearance and the withdrawal of charges, Masemola said it was a painful five months.

Masemola has vowed he is ready to return to duty after prosecutors formally withdrew charges against him, describing the ordeal as “a very painful road” that tested his resilience and family.

“If the president calls me tomorrow, I’ll be at the office, energetic to go back,” Masemola said, signalling his determination to reclaim his post.